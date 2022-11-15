$120.9 Billion Asia-Pacific EV Battery Industry Forecast to 2029 - Players Include SK Innovations, LG Chem, Farasis Energy and SVOLT Energy Technology

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific EV Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Bonding Type, Form, Application, End User, and Country - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific EV batteries market and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029. The Asia-Pacific EV Batteries Market is expected to reach a value of $120.90 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period 2022-2029.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of EVs, decreasing battery prices, and increasing investment by leading automotive OEMs to secure battery supply chains for their future electric vehicles. Increasing adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies, growing investments in developing lithium-ion battery capacity, and growing deployment of battery-as-a-service provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific EV batteries market based on type (lithium-ion batteries, sealed lead acid batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, ultracapacitors, solid-state batteries, and other batteries), capacity (less than 50 kWh, 51 kWh to 100 kWh, 101 kWh to 300 kWh, and more than 300 kWh), bonding type (wire bonding and laser bonding), form (prismatic, cylindrical, and pouch), application (electric cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, e-scooters and motorcycles, and e-bikes), end user (electric vehicle OEMs and battery swapping stations), and country. This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



A solid-state battery has a higher energy density than a Li-ion battery that uses liquid electrolyte solution. The solid electrolyte used in a solid-state battery provides increased safety due to its non-volatile and non-flammable components, in contrast to the liquid electrolytes found in lithium-ion batteries. A solid-state battery also effectively increases the energy density per unit area as compared to lithium-ion batteries. Due to such properties, a solid-state battery pack has a higher capacity than a lithium-ion battery of the same size. Hence, these are some of the major factors attributed to the high market growth of this segment.



The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific EV batteries market are SK Innovations Co., Ltd. ( South Korea), LG Chem, Ltd (South Korea), Farasis Energy(GanZhou)Co., Ltd. (China), SVOLT Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China), BYD Company Limited (China), Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), GS Yuasa International Ltd. (Japan), Vehicle Energy Japan Inc. (Japan), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) (China), A123 Systems, LLC (China), Exide Industries Ltd. (India), Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd. (Japan), and E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan).



