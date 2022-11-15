Totaligent Reaches Major Artificial Intelligence Milestone

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (“Totaligent” or “the Company”) (OTCPK: TGNT) announces it has completed testing of its scalable Nvidia clusters and has started to build a super cluster, with 2.4 Terabytes of GPU ram and 18 Terabytes of system ram. Totaligent’s new supercomputer will allow the Company’s Artificial Intelligence to deliver nearly instantaneous data processing and modeling for its person-based digital marketing platform.



“Having the power and speed to deliver near real-time results when building target audiences from billions of records for customers is critical to Totaligent’s success and acceptance in the person-based digital marketing world. Now, when we append large datasets that used to take days to process, our AI completes the task in about a minute. The combination of data, speed, and a complete set of easy-to-use marketing tools, at an affordable price, will enable Totaligent to provide unparalleled results for its users upon the launch of its integrated digital platform,” stated Ted DeFeudis, CEO.

Person-based digital marketing is a critical component of efficient modern business and is highly valued in both strong and weak economic environments, due to its ability to precisely connect with a company’s ideal audience. Efficiencies in engagement, tracking and real-time performance monitoring allow businesses to tailor awareness campaigns for the greatest return-on-investment. Totaligent is expected to launch the Beta version of its person-based digital marketing platform to the public, this winter.

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. is a technology company that leverages big data across multiple proprietary platforms including: email, SMS, programmatic advertising, short-code, and push notification, to deliver micro-targeted person-based digital marketing and brand awareness for organizations, both large and small. Totaligent is currently building a person-based digital marketing platform that allows organizations to use and unlock owned and acquired data to efficiently market their products, services, and brands with disruptive increases in efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

Ben Hansel

(720) 288-8495