Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

The global pet cancer therapeutics market is anticipated to observe an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include growing consciousness of pet’s health and increasing incidences of cancer among animals.



Cancer in pets is one of the primary reasons for death, globally.Nowadays, pets have better chances to get diagnosed with cancer due which early adoption of treatment plans are required, which bolster the growth of the market.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are rise in pet ownership or animal adoption, advancement in diagnostic techniques and rise in R&D initiatives. Additionally, heavy investments in research and development activities coupled with oncology treatment and management in pets offers lucrative opportunities to the market players in upcoming years.

Increasing Awareness regarding Pet Healthcare and Treatments

The increasing domestication of animals and growing concerns regarding pet health among the people are supporting the market growth.In 2021, number of pet dogs owned worldwide was 471 million.



People are becoming more thoughtful about their pet’s health and are expending generously on the best available animal therapeutics.Average American yearly spending on pet dogs is estimated to be USD 1201.



In addition, growing pet’s health awareness programs is augmenting the growth of the market. For instance, the Blue Buffalo Foundation and the Pet Cancer Awareness Program (PCA) are some initiatives which raise awareness and provide information to the pet parents.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

The growing prevalence of cancer among pet animals, is a contributing factor for the growth of the market.Cancer is one of the key causes of death in pets, mostly in dogs that are older than 10 years.



According to the Veterinary Cancer Society, in 2017, cancer was the foremost cause of death in 47% of dogs, especially those that are over the age of 10, and 32% of cats.Leukemia and lymphoma are very common cancer in cats and certain breeds of elderly dogs.



In 2017, Animal Cancer Foundation published a study, which revealed approximately around 25% of all dogs will develop a tumor at some point in their life.

Technological Advancements

Various technological advancements, such as the development of highly targeted and specific cures for animal cancer treatment with minimal side effects, are also supporting the market growth.Increasing R&D initiatives for cancer management is propelling the market growth, as various anti-cancer therapies are launching for veterinary cancer treatment.



For instance, in 2017, Jackson Laboratory launched Tallwood Canine Cancer Research Initiative (TCCRI), to generate a biobank of dog tumors for giving insights on cancer cure through research.Also, organizations such as Animal Cancer Foundation, Veterinary Cancer Society, Petco Foundation and PetCure Oncology are doing oncology research such as canine cancer genome project to gain the knowledge related to the genetic makeup of cancer tumors in animals.



The foremost focus is on the development of anticancer drugs and improvising their effectiveness and reducing their toxic effects on the pet’s body.

Market Segmentation

The global pet cancer therapeutics market is segmented into therapy, animal type, cancer type, and company.Based on therapy, the market is divided into surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and others.



Based on animal type, the market is divided into canine, feline, and others.Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into lymphoma, mast cell cancer, mammary & squamous cell cancer, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising domestication and rise in the occurrence of pet cancers in the country.

Market Players

C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ko. KG, ELIAS Animal Health, LLC, Zoetis Inc., AB Science S.A., Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., Vivesto AB, Merial Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (Anivive Lifesciences), and Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



