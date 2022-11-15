Global Pomegranate Market to Worth $33.86 Billion by 2028 | Growing Interest of Cosmetic and Skincare Manufacturers in Pomegranate

Westford, USA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomegranates are currently in high demand due to their nutritional benefits and health benefits. due to the increasing popularity of pomegranates, there is an increase in both demand and prices for this fruit. Currently, pomegranates can be found at a higher price than other fruits, such as oranges. They are a good source of antioxidants and vitamins, including vitamin C in the global pomegranate market .

Additionally, the fruit is a good source of dietary fiber which helps to reduce the risk of heart disease and other chronic diseases. The antioxidant properties of pomegranates have been shown to combat some forms of cancer. Pomegranate juice has also been shown to help improve lipid profiles and reverse arterial aging.

Most production in the global pomegranate market takes place in regions where winter temperatures do not exceed 28 degrees Celsius, and a good year's yield can be around 1,000 tons. Pomegranates have a long shelf-life and can be stored at room temperature for up to four weeks or frozen for up to six months. The fruit is used in a variety of dishes across the globe, including in sweet pastries in France, ice cream in Italy, preserves in Israel and Ramadan delicacies in Saudi Arabia. It is also used as a natural sweetener in many countries such as India and Pakistan.

China and India are Largest Producers in Global Pomegranate Market

According to SkyQuest, the global pomegranate market was worth $24.8 billion in 2021. This represents an increase of 5.3% year-on-year. In terms of volume, the industry produced a total of 3.0 million tons in 2021, up from 2.8 million tons in 2020. China remains the leading producer of pomegranates, which is followed by India. As per our study, China, India, Iran, Turkey, and the US are collectively responsible for 76% of the global production. Globally, more than 300,000 hector land is under pomegranate cultivation.

The main regional trends for the global pomegranate market are as follows:

• China: The country's population is growing and this will boost demand for food items such as pomegranates. There is also rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming pomegranates, which contributes to increased sales.

• Europe: Despite strong growth rates outside of mainland Europe over recent years, sales within the region continue to decline due to low consumer confidence and availability problems arising from production restrictions on some key fruits and vegetables (such as citrus). These issues are likely to be reversed as supply constraints ease and healthier eating trends take hold among European consumers. In Europe, Spain produces over 50,000 tons of pomegranate. In fact, it is the largest producer in Europe pomegranate market. Apart from this, the region imports more than 100,000 tons of from the other countries such India and China.

• North America: Sales in this region have stagnated in recent years as buyers have turned towards cheaper alternatives overseas, particularly in China where prices have fallen by around 30%. Tariffs and import taxes applied by some U.S. states are also restraining sales growth here.

Growing Interest of Cosmetic and Skincare Manufacturers in Pomegranate Market

Cosmetic and skincare manufacturers have been growing increasingly interested in pomegranate as a natural ingredient for skin care products. Pomegranate is an excellent source of antioxidants, vitamins C and E, and other essential nutrients that can improve the look and feel of skin. Sunscreen manufacturers in the global pomegranate market are also interested in using pomegranate juice because it provides protection against UV damage without causing any irritation or excessive dryness. Pomegranate juice contains compounds called polyphenols which absorb UV radiation energy and turn it into heat instead of harmful light rays.

One reason why cosmetic and skincare manufacturers are interested in using pomegranate juice is due to its antioxidant properties. These properties help protect skin from the damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals can cause wrinkles and age spots, so using a product that contains antioxidants is essential for keeping skin looking young and healthy. In addition, the lactic acid in pomegranate juice can help to tighten the skin and diminish the appearance of cellulite.

Apart from this, pomegranate juice is increasingly being used cosmetics because it helps improve the appearance of acne scars in the pomegranate market. The fruit contains antioxidants that can help diminish the appearance of redness and inflammation associated with acne scars. In addition, pomegranate juice can help reduce the amount of oil produced by skin cells. This helps keep pores clean and reduces the risk of acne scarring returning.

Some cosmetic companies are already beginning to include pomegranate extract in their products. L’Oreal Paris has launched a line of facial moisturizers that include pomegranate extract, while Estee Lauder is using it as an ingredient in its new line of sunscreens.

Organic Pomegranate are High In Demand

According to SkyQuest study, global demand for organic pomegranates market (OPG) will grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2028. This is driven by rising awareness of the health benefits of consuming organic foods, as well as the perception that organically grown foods are more sustainable.



As the awareness of these benefits grows, OPG sales will continue to increase in developed pomegranate market such as the United States and Western Europe, while emerging markets such as China and India will account for a greater share of total demand. The top five regions where OPG will see the greatest growth are: Latin America (9%), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (8%), Eastern Europe (7%), Middle East & Africa (6%) and Central & Eastern Europe (5%).

One of the reasons that organic food is in high demand is that it contains fewer environmental toxins. This is especially important to people who care about their health and want to eat wholesome and nutritious foods. Additionally, organic food often costs less than conventional food and has greater nutritional value.

In terms of geographic regions, North America is expected to lead the way in terms of growth for the organic pomegranate market. This is due to increasing concern about GMO ingredients and concerns about ruining farmland with synthetic fertilizers. Europe also stands to gain from increased interest in organic foods as well as an increase in eco-conscious consumers. Asia Pacific is forecast to see significant growth over the next few years as well due to burgeoning economies that are looking for more sustainable alternatives.

Top Players in Global Pomegranate Market

POM Wonderful (US)

Lakewood (US)

Minute Maid (US)

Tropi-cana (US)

Ocean Spray Cranberries (US)

RW Knudsen Family (US)

Narniv (Italy)

Arvee (India)

TTM Food (India)

Sun Sun Shahd (Iran)

Orumnarin (Iran)

Jia Neng Da (Japan)

