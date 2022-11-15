Europe EV Battery Market Report to 2029 - Players Include Northvolt, Lithium Werks, Faradion and BMZ Group

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe EV Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Bonding Type, Form, Application, End User, and Country-Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the European EV batteries market across countries and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The European EV Batteries Market is expected to reach a value of $94.41 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 45.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors, such as the rising adoption of EVs, decreasing battery prices, and increasing investment by leading automotive OEMs to secure battery supply chains for their future electric vehicles.
The rising adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies, growing investments in developing lithium-ion battery capacity, and growing deployment of battery-as-a-service provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the European EV batteries market based on type (lithium-ion battery, sealed lead acid battery, nickel-metal hydride battery, ultracapacitors, solid-state batteries, and other batteries), capacity (less than 50 kWh, 51 kWh to 100 kWh, 101 kWh to 300 kWh, and more than 300 kWh), bonding type (wire bonding, and laser bonding), form (prismatic, cylindrical, and pouch), application (electric cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, e-scooters and motorcycles, and e-bikes), end user (electric vehicle OEMs, and battery swapping stations), and country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.
Hungary is expected to hold the second position in terms of market growth rate during the forecast period. The country's high market growth rate is attributed to the growing automotive industry and growing investments by OEMs for the development of EV batteries.
The key players operating in the European EV batteries market are Northvolt AB (Sweden), Lithium Werks B.V. (Netherlands), Faradion Limited (U.K.), BMZ Group (Germany), DRAXLMAIER Group (Germany), E4V (France), Britishvolt Limited (U.K.), Ilika plc (U.K.), and Johnson Matthey Plc (U.K.).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. COVID-19 Impact Assessment
4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact
4.2. Scenario B: Moderate Recovery
4.3. Scenario C: Fast Recovery
5. Market Insights
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of EVs in Europe
5.2.1.2. Decreasing Battery Prices
5.2.1.3. Increasing Localization of Battery Manufacturing Capacities
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.2.1. Potential Shortfall in Lithium Supply
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.3.1. Growing Deployment of Battery-as-a-Service
5.2.4. Challenges
5.2.4.1. Potential Safety Issues in Batteries
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. Technology Analysis
5.4.1. Improvement in Battery Composition
5.4.2. Improvement in Battery Charging Rate
5.4.3. Improvement in Battery Optimization
5.4.4. Battery Design and Location in EV
5.5. Patent Analysis
5.6. Raw Material Analysis
6. European Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Lithium-Ion Battery
6.3. Sealed Lead Acid Battery
6.4. Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery
6.5. Ultracapacitors
6.6. Solid-State Battery
6.7. Other Batteries
7. European Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, by Capacity
7.1. Introduction
7.2. 51kWh to 100kWh
7.3. Less than 50kWh
7.4. 101kWh to 300kWh
7.5. More than 300kWh
8. European Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, by Bonding Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Wire Bonding
8.3. Laser Bonding
9. European Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, by Form
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Prismatic
9.3. Pouch
9.4. Cylindrical
10. European Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Electric Cars
10.2.1. Battery Electric Vehicles
10.2.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
10.2.3. Pure Hybrid Electric Vehicles
10.3. Light Commercial Vehicles
10.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles
10.5. E-Scooters & Motorcycles
10.6. E-Bikes
11. European Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Electric Vehicle OEMs
11.3. Battery Swapping Stations
12. Europe EV Battery Market, by Country
12.1. Introduction
12.1.1. Germany
12.1.2. France
12.1.3. U.K.
12.1.4. Norway
12.1.5. Sweden
12.1.6. Italy
12.1.7. Belgium
12.1.8. Spain
12.1.9. Austria
12.1.10. Portugal
12.1.11. Finland
12.1.12. Poland
12.1.13. Hungary
12.1.14. Ireland
12.1.15. Romania
12.1.16. Greece
12.1.17. Slovakia
12.1.18. Croatia
12.1.19. Rest of Europe
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Key Growth Strategies
13.3. Market Share Analysis (2021)
13.3.1. Ilika PLC
13.3.2. Johnson Matthey PLC
13.3.3. BMZ Holding GmbH
14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
14.1. Northvolt AB
14.2. Lithium Werks B.V.
14.3. Faradion Limited
14.4. BMZ Holding GmbH
14.5. DRAXLMAIER Group
14.6. E4V
14.7. Britishvolt Limited
14.8. Ilika PLC
14.9. Johnson Matthey PLC
14.10. Leclanche SA
15. Appendix
