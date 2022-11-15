$32.4 Bn Cell Therapy Instruments Market to Exhibit CAGR of 13.2% by 2027, Deep Dive Analysis of Key Players and Growth Opportunities

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on " Cell Therapy Instrument Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Cell Type, Process, and End User," the global market was valued at USD 12.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 32.4 billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.





Global Cell Therapy Instrument Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 12.3 billion in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 32.4 billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 200 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Cell Type, Process Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





North America is the largest market for cell therapy instruments, with the US holding the largest market share, followed by Canada. The cell therapy instrument market is expected to grow due to growing number of research and development activities; increasing number of start-ups; rising investments for building cell and gene therapy manufacturing plants; and growing adoption of cell therapies such as stem cell, gene, and immune therapies in the US and Canada.

Cell Therapy Instrument Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., MERCK KGaA, Lonza, Cytiva (GE Healthcare Life Sciences), Terumo Corporation, BD, Miltenyi Biotec, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), are among the leading companies operating in the global cell therapy instrument market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.





A few of the vital developments in the Cell Therapy Instrument market are mentioned below:

In December 2020, Sartorius acquired a major portion of cell culture media specialist Biological Industries based in Israel. This would expand the cell therapy instruments business of Sartorius in Middle East.

In June 2019, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences acquired Cytobank; this acquisition added instruments and software platform for multi-parametric single-cell analysis such as CytoFLEX LX 21-color flow cytometer to the product offering of Beckman Coulter.

In April 2019, STEMCELL technology received US$ 45 million in aid from the Government of Canada to expand its state-of-the-art facility and scale up its instruments and reagent business in the cell therapy market.

In March 2019, Lonza launched GS piggyBac, a versatile cell line engineering technology system that enables the insertion of large fragments of DNA into transcriptionally active cells to develop therapeutic cell lines.

In March 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Brammer Bio to expand its capabilities to support high growth in cell therapy market.





Increasing Developments in Cell Therapy Manufacturing

The increasing research activities in cell therapy have led to extraordinary therapeutic developments in cell therapy instruments to efficiently treat genetic disorders and improve the immune system. Various market players provide consumables such as reagent kits and enzymes, and many companies offer instruments, equipment, and software to conduct a wide range of cell therapy processes.

The use of equipment is important for the production of cell therapy products such as T cells, HSC, NSC, PSC, and MSC. These cell therapy products are derived from human or animal cells, and thus require safe conditions from contamination. Therefore, the instruments used for cell therapies help in preventing contamination and allow scaling up the production. For instance, companies such as Corning Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC; Invetech; Miltenyi Biotec; and Cytiva (General Electric Company) have introduced various equipment and consumables for cell therapy.





Growing support from the government is enhancing the growth of cell therapies, which is influencing the growth of the market. The American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), a public organization, provides memberships to scientists, physicians, professionals, and patient advocates engaged in gene and cell therapies. ASGCT aims to enhance knowledge, education, and awareness regarding the clinical application of cell and gene therapies. In addition, the country has maximum number of market players that are involved in the research and product development for cell and gene therapies. Market leaders are investing huge amounts in building gene and cell therapy manufacturing plants. In November 2019, Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc invested ~US$ 2 billion for gene therapy manufacturing. Individually Novartis AG has invested US$ 500 million plan, and Pfizer Inc. has invested US$ 600 million to build their respective manufacturing plants.

The companies operating in the market are continuously engaging in strategic developments to enhance the product portfolio of cell therapy. For instance, in June 2018, Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC and Invetech entered into a collaborative agreement to commercialize the Counter-Flow Centrifugation system (CFC), an automated platform for cell therapy manufacturing.

In May 2019, Cytiva (General Electric Company) commercially introduced a chronicle automation software for cell therapy. The chronicle-automated software consists of a unified digital space that monitors all manufacturing operations and supply chain logistics with real-time data acquisition and notifications. Its electronic batch records trace every manufacturing step with automation and eSOPs designed for specific processes to manage deviations and promote adherence to protocol.

Likewise, in May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. collaborated with Scinogy to develop and commercialize instruments and reagent systems. This partnership aims to provide a manufacturing system to improve cell and gene therapy, manufacturing productivity, and scalability. Such strategic developments made by the companies are likely to provide technically advanced cell therapy instruments in the market.





Cell Therapy Instrument Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the cell therapy instrument market is segmented into consumables, equipment, systems, and software. The consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on cell type, the cell therapy instruments market is bifurcated into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. By process, the cell therapy instruments market is categorized into cell processing, process monitoring & quality control, cell preservation, distribution, and handling. The cell processing segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% in the market during the forecast period. In terms of end user, the cell therapy instruments market is segmented into research institutes, life science research companies, and other end users. The life science research companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









