Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type, By Application, By Region

The global microbiome therapeutics market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of diseases like phenylketonuria, hepatic encephalopathy, C. difficile infection (CDI), among others and requirement for a precise and faster treatment. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of global microbiome therapeutics market during the forecast period. Additionally, finding therapeutic solutions using microbiome is an emerging field and is attracting the attention of academicians, researchers, and various biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies across the globe. The research, clinical trials related to microbiome therapeutics have significantly increased over the years. According to clinicaltrials.gov, there are around 188 clinical trials registered on its portal related to microbiome therapeutics. This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development

The increase prevalence of different types of diseases, failure of current treatment options in providing accurate cure, among others have led to a shift towards alternative therapeutics such as microbiome therapeutics.Being an emerging field, microbiome therapeutics is receiving the attention of research fraternity across the globe.



As a result of this a lot of drug discovery and development is happening.As of now there is no approved product and major products are in early stages of clinical trials, in phases I and II.



However, companies are advancing their research and may be in the near future an approved microbiome therapeutic product will be available in the market. For instance, in 2021, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. announced data of SER-109, released from its Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study. The pipeline drug is under investigation as an oral therapy for recurring C. difficile infection with an anticipated launch in the first half of 2023.

Growing Funding Activities, Collaborations

The growing collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions and other strategies followed by various biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies in order to develop a potential microbiome therapeutics is expected to support the market growth in the coming years. For instance, in March 2019, AstraZeneca Plc., collaborated with Seres Therapeutics, Inc. to determine the effect of microbiome environment in a patient undergoing immunotherapy for cancer. Similarly in 2016, AbbVie Inc. entered into a partnership with Synlogic, Inc. for the development of drug for inflammatory bowel disorders. Additionally, increasing funding by different government and non-government organizations across the globe to support research & development activities related to microbiome therapeutics is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the next few years. For instance, in 2016, the United States federal government announced USD 121 million for Microbiome Initiative, to provide and coordinate funds for microbiome research.

Market Segmentation

The global microbiome therapeutics market can be segmented into by type, by application, by region, and by company.Based on by type, the market can be divided into FMT and microbiome drugs.



Based on application, the market can be categorized into C.Difficile, crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, and others.



Regionally, North America dominated the market followed Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.In terms of country, the United States is dominating the overall global microbiome therapeutics market.



This can be ascribed to the increasing funding activities in the United States. For instance, the total biotechnology companies funding in the United States stood around USD99.4 billion.

Market Players

4D Pharma plc, Enterome SA, Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., Vedanta Bioscience, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Microbiotica Limited, Destiny Pharma plc, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals SA are some of the leading players operating in the global microbiome therapeutics market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global microbiome therapeutics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Microbiome Therapeutics Market, By Type:

o FMT

o Microbiome Drugs

• Microbiome Therapeutics Market, By Application:

o C. Difficile

o Crohn’s Disease

o Inflammatory Bowel Disease

o Diabetes

o Others

• Microbiome Therapeutics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Microbiome Therapeutics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

