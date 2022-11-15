New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intrauterine Insemination Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362622/?utm_source=GNW



The global intrauterine insemination (IUI) devices market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include rise in infertility rate, and advancements in healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the global intrauterine insemination (IUI) devices market.



Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a kind of fertility treatment that is aimed at increasing the rate of fertilization by increasing the number of sperms in women’s uterus. The Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) is minimally invasive and cost-effective first-line therapy for patients compared to other fertility treatment options. The other factors such as the increasing government investments, rising awareness among the masses, products for home care setting for treatment, new government regulations, and technological advancements, are expected to bolster the global intrauterine insemination (IUI) devices market growth over the next five years

Rise in Infertility Rate

Over the past few years, a constant rise in infertility rate is reported as people are suffering from diseases such as erectile dysfunction and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).The change in lifestyle, and also people wanting children later in their life may lead them into some complications.



According to the National Women’s Health Resource Center, infertility affects nearly 20 million women. In 2017, United Nations World Population Prospects report speculated that the total fertility rate would decline from 2.43 to 2.39 (children per woman) between the years 2020 and 2030. This growing incidences of infertility among the world’s population is propelling the Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Devices market forward.

Rising Awareness and various initiatives by Governments

Nowadays, people are becoming more aware of the Intrauterine Insemination procedure, owing to the awareness efforts presented by the public health foundations, the demand of these devices are bolstering the market growth.Furthermore, governments of respective countries are taking various initiatives, which is driving the market growth, globally.



For instance, in 2020 the Union Cabinet of India approved Assistive Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill 2020 to regulate clinics providing safe and ethical ART services to infertile couples. Various modifications in laws by governments favoring same sex couples and single parents is going to influence the market growth.

Advancements in Healthcare Facilities

The technological advancement in the Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) technique is increasing the chances to conceive.These developments are done to make them more effective.



Technological advances in automation and AI allows higher success rates by monitoring hormonal levels along with other health parameters, which augments the market growth in the approaching years.Moreover, several emerging FemTech companies are now providing market specific products and have hence presented opportunities for market development of intrauterine insemination devices.



For instance, in June 2018, GE Healthcare (US) and Vitrolife AB partnered to improve patient outcomes in assisted reproductive technology.

Market Segmentation

The global intrauterine insemination (IUI) devices market is segmented into product, end user, and company.Based on products, the market is divided into IUI catheters and IUI media/sperm wash.



Based on IUI catheters, the market is further bifurcated into curved, flexible, and straight.Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, IVF centers & clinics, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rise in infertility rate in the country.

Market Players

Kitazato Corporation, Gynotec B.V., Rocket Medical plc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Cook Group Inc., Prince Medical SAS, Surgimedik Healthcare India Private Limited, MedGyn Products, Inc., MediTech Devices Pvt. Ltd., and Biorad Medisys Pvt. Ltd. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global intrauterine insemination (IUI) devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Devices Market, By Products:

o IUI Catheters

Curved

Flexible

Straight

o IUI Media/Sperm Wash

• Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o IVF Centers & Clinics

o Others

• Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Devices Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362622/?utm_source=GNW



