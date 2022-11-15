IGBT and Thyristor Market Share to Reach $6+Bn Globally by 2027, Growing Application of AI and IoT in Power Management | The Insight Partners

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published recent research study on " IGBT and Thyristor Market Size, Share and Growth Forecasts to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecasts by IGBT Packaging Type (IGBT Discrete, IGBT Module); IGBT Power Rating (Low, Medium, High); IGBT Application (Energy & Power, Rail Traction Systems, Uninterrupted Power Supply, Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electronics, Others); Thyristor Application (Power Transmission Systems, Motor Controllers, Light Dimmers, Pressure Control Systems, Liquid-Level Regulators, Others)" the global IGBT and thyristor market growth is impelled by increasing implementation of smart grid technology, rise in adoption of IGBTs in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles and growing application of AI and IoT in power management.





Global IGBT and Thyristor Market Values, Growth Rate, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 5.15 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 6.96 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 4.1% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 220 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts & Figures 94 Historical data available Yes Segments covered IGBT Packaging Type; IGBT Power Rating; IGBT Application; Thyristor Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global IGBT and Thyristor Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABB Ltd., Fuji, Electric Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., ON Semiconductor, Semikron, STMicroelectronics, and Vishay Intertechnology, are among the leading players profiled in the IGBT and Thyristor Market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments under IGBT and Thyristor Market are mentioned below:





In 2020: Solar Support announced its strategic agreement with Semikrona. As an authorized representative of SEMIKRON in the U.S., Solar Support meets the industry’s demand for IGBT (insulated-gate bipolar transistor) stack components, a critical semiconductor device used in aging PV inverters.





In 2019: Infineon Technologies AG introduced the TRENCHSTOP featured IGBT Protected Series for Induction Heating. Compared to a standard RC-H5 reverse conduction IGBT the new family integrates logic functionality and a dedicated driver IC for various programmable protection features in a single device. The Protected F Series guarantees higher system reliability with less design and programming effort for all induction heating applications using a single-ended topology.





Global IGBT and Thyristor Market - Growth Drivers:

Growing Inclination Toward Use of Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Provide Lucrative Opportunities for IGBT and Thyristor Market Growth during 2020-2027:

The major players in the automotive sector are focusing on investing in the production of electric vehicles. There have been notable collaborations in recent years between automakers and tech companies to develop technologically advanced electric vehicles using advanced technologies. For instance, in December 2019, Fiat Chrysler collaborated with the French automaker PSA Group to focus on the development of electric vehicles. As the business strategies are changing in order to introduce innovative technologies, the market is moving toward EV adaptation, which has resulted in ICE vehicle manufacturers shifting their focus towards EVs with high voltage operating devices such as IGBT or Thyristor. Further, increasing awareness about the rising levels of greenhouse gas emission and the negative impacts of conventional vehicles are the major factors encouraging key players to invest in electric vehicles. Various major companies are looking forward to investing in startups, which can eventually help them co-create products in the future. For example, in March 2019, Hyundai, an automotive manufacturer headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with its subsidiary Kia, invested US$ 300 million in Ola Electric to manufacture mobility solutions and cars specifically for the Indian population.

The IGBT and Thyristor market is experiencing remarkable growth attributed to the replacement of aging power infrastructure, particularly in developed economies, as well as the deployment of smart grids. IGBTs and Thyristors are integrated into power electronics such as controllers, inverters, and power supplies to fulfill the demand for solid-state switching devices. Moreover, the demand for electricity is constantly increasing owing to the rising population in developing economies. IGBT and Thyristor use low switching losses as well as short switching times of metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) to meet the current electricity demands. Further, they use conduction losses along with high breakdown voltage in bipolar junction transistor (BJT) to achieve high electricity demands. Additionally, IGBT and Thyristor support low switching losses and thermal stress leading to longer lifespan and reliability of electric devices. IGBT and Thyristor are gaining acceptance due to several advantages, such as high external thermal performance along with efficiency.





Global IGBT and Thyristor Market: Industry Overview

The IGBT and Thyristor Market has been segmented on the basis of IGBT Packaging Type, IGBT Power Rating, IGBT Application, Thyristor Application and Geography. In terms of IGBT Packaging Type, the IGBT and Thyristor Market is bifurcated into IGBT Discrete, IGBT Module. Based on IGBT Power Rating, the IGBT and Thyristor Market is segmented into Low, Medium, High. Based on IGBT Application , IGBT and Thyristor Market is segmented into Energy & Power, Rail Traction Systems, Uninterrupted Power Supply, Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electronics, Others. Based on Thyristor Application, IGBT and Thyristor Market is segmented into Power Transmission Systems, Motor Controllers, Light Dimmers, Pressure Control Systems, Liquid-Level Regulators, Others. Based on geography, the IGBT and Thyristor Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

The IGBT and Thyristor market in APAC region is estimated to dominate the global IGBT and Thyristor market and is anticipated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. The growth is owing to the rising number of high voltage direct current (HVDC) and flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS) projects in the region. Converters used in HVDC lines integrate Thyristor for converting AC to DC and vice versa. Moreover, countries in the region are aiming to adopt HVDC systems owing to their low power loss during long-distance power transmission. Some of the major ongoing HVDC projects includes the State Grid Corporation of China as well as the Russia- Japan Energy Bridge. Additionally, IGBT and Thyristor manufacturers are installing Thyristor in HVDC systems. For instance, in January 2019, ABB Ltd won a US$ 640 million contract from the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a national electricity grid operator in India, thus influencing the IGBT and Thyristor Market growth





