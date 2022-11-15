New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Banks Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Product Type, By Function, By Ownership, By End User, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362619/?utm_source=GNW



The global blood banks market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of various hematological disorders among population worldwide.



Additionally, increasing number of injuries and road accidents has further increased the demand for packaged blood, thereby supporting the growth of global blood banks market.Besides, increasing geriatric population that is susceptible to injuries and diseases is expected to support the market growth.



Also, increasing prevalence of transfusion transmissible infections such as HIV and hepatitis B across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global blood banks market in the coming years.

Rising Awareness Regarding Blood Donation

The annual World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14.The World Health Organization and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have joined forces to promote the value of blood donors and safe blood.



Increased blood donations because of the awareness regarding the world blood donor day has helped in the expansion of blood banks market globally.To ensure a safe and reliable supply of transfused blood, several governments are aggressively promoting blood donors.



For instance, to raise awareness of voluntary blood donations, the Delhi government has partnered with Facebook. As per this collaboration, if there is a need for blood, the blood bank can put out a call and Facebook will send notifications to all those in the area who have registered themselves as voluntary blood donors.

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

Blood is necessary for the treatment of different genetic blood disorders, and also is required in different surgical procedures including cardiovascular surgery, orthopaedic surgeries, organ, bone marrow transplants, among others.For instance, the number of surgical operations performed in registered hospitals across the United States with bed capacity of 500 beds and more were around 8,393,714.



Furthermore, increasing dialysis, organ transplants, among others worldwide are also generating demand for blood, thereby fuelling the growth of blood banks market.

Growing Prevalence of Blood Disorders

The increasing prevalence of different genetic and non-genetic blood related disorders in which blood is required on a regular basis is expected to drive the growth of global blood banks market.These include blood related problems such as leukemia, myeloma, lymphoma, hemophilia, among others.



According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Hemophilia A affects 1 in 5,000 male births in the United States. Around 400 babies are born with Hemophilia A every year in the United States.



Market Segmentation

The global blood bank market can be segmented by product type, by function, by ownership, by end user, by region and by company.Based on product type, the market can be categorized into whole blood, red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and others.



Based on function, the market can be fragmented into collection, processing, testing, storage, and transportation.Based on by ownership, the market can be split into private v/s public.



Based on end user, the market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, pharmaceutical companies, and others.Regionally, North America dominated the market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



In terms of country, the United States holds the largest market for blood banks. This can be ascribed to the increasing number of blood donations in the country. For instance, in 2019, total Number of Whole Blood Units Collected at United States Blood centre were around 9.4 million and Number of Blood Plasma Donated in United States in the same year was around 53.5 million.

Market Players

American Association of Blood Banks, America’s Blood Centres, Australian Red Cross Society, Blood Bank of Alaska, Canadian Blood Services, Japanese Red Cross Society, New York Blood Centre, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, The American Red Cross, Vitalant are some of the leading players operating in the global blood banks market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global blood banks market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Blood Bank Market, By Product Type:

o Whole Blood

o Red Blood Cells

o Platelets

o Plasma

o Others

• Blood Bank Market, By Function:

o Collection

o Processing

o Testing

o Storage

o Transportation

• Blood Bank Market, By Ownership:

o Private

o Public

• Blood Bank Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers

o Pharmaceutical Companies

o Others

• Blood Bank Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blood bank market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362619/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________