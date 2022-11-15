United States Mint Releases 2022 American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Set™ on November 14

Washington, DC, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint began accepting orders for the 2022 American Innovation $1 Coin Reverse Proof Set on November 14 at noon EST. The set is priced at $28.00 (product code 22GC).

The American Innovation® $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse (tails) designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories. The 2022 coins celebrate and honor significant innovations from Rhode Island, Vermont, Kentucky, and Tennessee. All four coins are included in the 2022 American Innovation $1 Coin Reverse Proof Set.

These stunning reverse proof coins feature frosted backgrounds and brilliant, mirror-like finishes, creating a magnificent contrast. The four designs for 2022 were created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designers and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artists.

Rhode Island – This design depicts Nathanael Herreshoff’s famous Reliance yacht at full speed in the waters surrounding Rhode Island. The design is bordered by a rope evoking the nautical scene. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "RHODE ISLAND." AIP Designer Dennis Friel created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Vermont – This design features a young snowboarder in the air performing a trick called a “melon grab,” set against a mountainous winter skyline inspired by the landscape of Vermont. The aim of the design is to capture a sense of the energy and exuberance of snowboarding through movement implied by diagonal lines and curved shapes. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "VERMONT." AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Craig Campbell.

Kentucky – This design features a banjo, an important bluegrass instrument, tilted to one side, alluding to the rhythm and movement of the music. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "BLUEGRASS," and "KENTUCKY." The design was created by AIP Designer Christina Hess and sculpted by Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

Tennessee – This design depicts a Tennessee farm with newly installed power lines lining the road celebrating rural electrification. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY," and "TENNESSEE." The design was created by AIP Designer Matt Swaim and sculpted by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna.

The obverse (heads) of all American Innovation $1 coins depicts a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions "IN GOD WE TRUST" and "$1." The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation which changes with every year of the program. The inscriptions "2022," the mint mark, and "E PLURIBUS UNUM" are incused on the edge of the coin. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. All coins in the set were struck at the Mint’s San Francisco facility. A certificate of authenticity is included in every set.

To purchase this set, please visit: https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-innovation-2022-1-coin-reverse-proof-set-22GC.html (product code 22GC).

The American Innovation $1 Coin Reverse Proof Sets are included in the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions. Additional products in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program are available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/american-innovation-dollar-coins/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of November 14, 2022, at noon EST.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/learn/coin-and-medal-programs/american-innovation-dollar-coins to learn more about the American Innovation $1 Coin Program.

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and monthly newsletters, Coins Online and Lessons That Make Cents .

and . Sign up for RSS Feeds and follow the United States Mint on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins