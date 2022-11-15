Grade A Plumbing Will Now be Servicing Warrington, PA and Surrounding Areas

Warrington, PA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to rapid growth in Warrington PA, Grade A Plumbing. will now be providing affordable Warrington plumbing solutions along with top-rated customer service to residents living in and around Bucks County.

President, Adam Resnick, attributes the growth to the residents’ need for fair and upfront pricing from Warrington Plumbers.





It is not uncommon for homeowners to worry about overpaying while researching plumbers in Warrington PA. As a homeowner, it is important to ask the right questions to learn more about the issue and the plumbing company that will be fixing the issue.

Ten Important Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Plumber

1. Are You Insured?

This is the most important question to ask a plumber. Work with only a plumber who has liability insurance and workman's compensation

2. Are You a Specialist?

Plumbers are able to specialize in specific types of plumbing work, just like other professionals. You should ensure that your plumber is skilled in the type of work you require.

3. Are You Able to Offer a Warranty on Your Work?

Installations and repairs to plumbing should be guaranteed.

4. Do You Have Any References?

Do not hire a plumber who isn't able to provide you with at least three references. Follow up with those references.

5. What Are Your Hours of Operation?

Some plumbers work only during certain hours, while others are available 24/7. You should have a reliable plumber that you can call in an emergency.





6. Do I Have the Right to Get a Breakdown of All the Fees?

Although they might be able to give you a rough estimate over the phone, the price can change once the problem is fully diagnosed

7. Are You Able to Get Permits Necessary for the Work Needed?

Jobs that could cause damage to the city's sewer system or to people in the neighborhood will require permits and inspection to make sure the work is done to code.

8. What Length of Time Have You Been in Business?

Warrington plumbers are more efficient and better at their jobs if they have more experience

9. Do You Have Any Tips for Me on How to Avoid Future Plumbing Problems?

Good plumbers care about their customers and help them prevent future problems.

10. Are You Licensed?

Each state has its own requirements for obtaining a plumbing license. However, most people need to have a high school diploma or GED. Then they take vocational training to earn a certificate.





Pennsylvania Licensing Requirements

Some Pennsylvania municipalities require a plumbing license. There are 2,562 Pennsylvania municipalities that have local licensure requirements or certifications for contractors and other tradespeople. These requirements typically apply to home improvement contractors, electricians and plumbers.

Pennsylvania's plumbing licenses can only be obtained through local or county offices. To obtain licensing and registration, potential plumbers go through their local building department. This principle applies to all general contracting positions in Pennsylvania including electrical contracting.

Despite not having a state-wide licensing system for plumbers, the requirements and procedures are generally the same across Pennsylvania's counties. The town of Susquehanna is an exception to Pennsylvania's plumbing requirements. It charges slightly different fees than other counties or cities.

Pennsylvania Plumbing License Reciprocity

Pennsylvania does not currently have state-wide reciprocity agreements. Individual departments determine eligibility for reciprocity. For example, Allentown has a reciprocity arrangement with many Pennsylvanian municipalities.





Pennsylvania Plumbing Master License Requirements

Master plumbers are responsible to install, repair, and assess all plumbing equipment and machinery. These are the requirements for master plumber licensure.

Completed a state-approved apprenticeship program

A high school diploma or GED

At least 21 years old

At least two years’ experience as a journeyman plumber

Pass exam

Before searching “Plumber Warrington PA” online, call Grade A Plumbing at (215) 343-6900 and ask about residential plumbing rates. For more information about plumbing services visit

