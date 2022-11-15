Gotransverse Offers Premier Data Access for Enhanced Billing Data Insights

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, is offering Premier Data Access, a value-added service that provides direct access to Gotransverse usage, billing, and receivables data. Premier Data Access sets a new performance benchmark with near real-time data access and greater scalability.



Gotransverse Premier Data Access provides direct access to billing data and allows customers to export data to business applications from the Gotransverse Snowflake data repository. Premier Data Access, an industry-first analytics solution for SaaS billing, has been further enhanced to include a high-performing data-access pipeline that provides faster access to all Gotransverse data. Via Premier Data Access, billing and financial data are transferred directly to the data lake for access by other business applications.

Premiere Data Access is offered as three data handling services.

Premier Data Extracts includes over 30 standard data extracts, including accounts, services, bill cycles, agreements, payments, payment changes, refunds, credits, invoices, general ledger transactions, etc. Extracts supports storage locations, such as Amazon S3, Azure, or Google Cloud.





Premier Data Share provides Premier Data Access views using Snowflake's Peer-to-Peer Snowflake Share feature.





Premier Managed Access gives customers a reader account to query Premier Data Access views directly on Snowflake.



“Having access to billing data is essential for business operations and strategic planning,” said Brian Reid, Chief Revenue Officer of Gotransverse. “Mining billing data in tandem with CRM, CPQ, ERP, and other data sources can give our customers insights into profitability, customer behaviors, and many other aspects of their business. The near real-time data powers dashboards and analytics that reveal more about your business that offers a true competitive advantage for our customers.”

Gotransverse Premier Data Access is compatible with visualization and reporting tools such as Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Qlik Sense, and others for easy access to billing and revenue management insights. Data also can be shared with any reporting, analytics, artificial intelligence, or machine learning tools. Premier Access Data is fully compliant with GDPR and other security standards.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

