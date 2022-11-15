New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Washable Art and Craft Paints Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362617/?utm_source=GNW

Global washable art and craft paints market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The increasing use of washable art and craft paints across the globe in education institutions is propelling the demand for the product and driving the growth of global washable art and craft paints.



Washable art and craft paints are designed in a way that they can be washed off easily from the skin, surfaces, fabrics, and walls.These sorts of paints are not long-lasting and do not bind to surfaces permanently.



Washable art and craft paints come in a wide range of colors and are manufactured with creative techniques which facilitate smooth flow of the paints with a matte finish.These paints are widely opted by people of all age groups.



However, washable art and craft paints have witnessed wide traction from the children segment. These paints are not only meant for fun purposes but are increasingly getting adopted by parents due to a number of benefits associated with using these paints. The usage of these paints strengthens the small muscles in the hands, wrists, and fingers of children. The painting also supports visual perceptual development and improves the eye and hand coordination of a child.

The inflating disposable income of the people and their rising inclination towards providing the best extra curriculum activities to their children is strengthening the market growth.In addition, the growing number of schools and colleges across the globe, along with the rise in the number of school admissions, is bolstering the demand for such products.



Moreover, the increasing youth demographic across the globe that is inkling towards professional education in art and craft has resulted in the expansion of vocational and art schools and colleges. This, in turn, is acting as a growth-inducing factor for the market.

Apart from this, the wide availability of washable art and craft paints in departmental stores, stationaries, and toy shops is providing a thrust to the market.In addition, the proliferation of online retail channels, which offers several advantages such as door stop delivery, availability of a wide range of colors to choose from, lucrative discounts, and cashback offers, is augmenting the market growth.



Furthermore, several leading market players are investing heavily in marketing and advertisement of such products in order to create awareness about these products and increase their customer base.

Market Segmentation

The Global washable art and craft paints market is segmented by color type, pack size, packaging type, application, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on the color type, the market is differentiated between red, yellow, blue, green, orange, brown, black, and others.



By pack size, the market is bifurcated into less than 10 pack, 10–20 pack, and more than 20.Based on the packaging type the market is bifurcated into bottle, pot set, and others.



On the basis of application, the market is divided between residential and institutional.By distribution channel the market is fragmented into toy shops, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, and others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America.

Company Profile

Crayola LLC, U.S. Toy Co., Inc., KindredSity, Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A (Giotto), Faber-Castell USA, Inc., Dabble Playart Pvt Ltd., Pegasus Toy-kraft Pvt Ltd, RiseBrite, and Glokers are the leading market players responsible for the growth of Global Washable Art and Craft Paints Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global washable art and craft paints market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Washable Art and Craft Paints Market, By Color Type:

o Yellow

o Blue

o Green

o Orange

o Brown

o Black

o Others

• Global Washable Art and Craft Paints Market, By Pack Size:

o Less Than10 Pack

o 10–20 Pack

o More Than 20 Pack

• Global Washable Art and Craft Paints Market, Packaging Type:

o Bottle

o Pot Set

o Others

• Global Washable Art and Craft Paints Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Toy Shops

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Online

o Others

• Global Washable Art and Craft Paints Market, By Region:

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

o South America.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Washable Art and Craft Paints Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

