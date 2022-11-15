E-Cite Expected 2023 Production Sells Out for All Vehicles Following SEMA Show 2022

BOTHELL, WA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announced that it believes that it has sold out of all expected 2023 production of both the EV-GT and the RamboTruck as a result of reservations and dealer purchases allocated from SEMA 2022.



E-Cite also took reservations and dealer allocations for the E-Cite EV- 222 its Hypercar expected for 2024 delivery.

E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser commented: "The response from consumers and dealers regarding E-Cite’s vehicles was overwhelming, far exceeding our initial production capabilities. We are working towards ramping up production to meet the demand and are looking forward to delivering our first vehicles."

The EV-GT is a RWD sportscar with a Targa top that is available with a variety of motors and a base price of $ 89,999. The RamboTruck is an all-wheel drive Truck/SUV that is available in both Boulevard and extreme off-road versions and a base price of $149,999.

Reservations for the EV-GT, RamboTruck, and 222 are still being accepted for a $ 100.00 fully refundable deposit at www.ecitemotors.com

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com , and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.