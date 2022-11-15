Global Nylon Market Size & Share to Surpass $27.8 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Nylon Market was valued at USD 22.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to surpass a valuation of USD 27.8 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) 3.9% during the forecast period, 2022–2028. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Vantage Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.



Vantage Market research has a newly released expansive study titled Global Nylon Market which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. This Nylon report has been produced, which results in significant growth, as well as robust sustainability in the market for the firms. This is due to the inclusion of precise facts and insights gained from market research. This study analyzes and talks about a variety of topics, including significant industry trends, estimations of market size, and market share. This report provides an advantage that not only allows one to compete but also allows one to excel over one's rivals. It classifies the global Nylon market size in terms of value and volume according to the various types of manufacturers, applications, and regions. The outlook for the Nylon market and the Nylon industry as a whole appears to be quite positive during the projection period.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/nylon-market-1873/request-sample

Market Overview:

Nylon Market is a versatile plastic used in a variety of applications, ranging from fishing lines to carpeting. The demand for Nylon Market has grown in recent years due to its versatility and relatively low cost. The Nylon Market has seen a surge in demand in recent years due to the increasing popularity of synthetic fabrics. Nylon Market is a synthetic polymer that is made from coal and petroleum products. It is strong and durable, making it an ideal choice for a variety of applications such as home furnishing and industrial materials. The fabric is commonly used in clothing, carpets, and tires.

Due to its strength and durability, Nylon Market is an ideal choice for many applications. The material is resistant to tearing and abrasion, making it ideal for high-wear items such as carpeting and tires. Nylon Market also has a high melting point, making it suitable for use in industrial applications.

The increased demand for Nylon Market has led to higher prices for the material. However, Nylon Market is still an affordable option compared to other materials with similar properties. This makes it an attractive choice for manufacturers looking to reduce costs.

The automotive industry is one of the largest users of Nylon Market, and the increased demand for lighter vehicles is driving the need for more Nylon Market. Nylon Market is also an excellent choice for aerospace applications because it is strong and lightweight. The industrial applications for Nylon Market are also growing, as the material can be used for everything from ropes and belts to pipes and tubing.

The increased demand for Nylon Market is resulting in significant growth for the Nylon Market. This growth is expected to continue in the coming years as more industries discover the benefits of this versatile material.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/nylon-market-1873/0

Top Players in Global Nylon Market

BASF SE (Germany)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

AdvanSix Inc. (US)

Ube Corporation (Japan)

INVISTA (US)

Domo Chemicals (Belgian)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Ashley Polymers Inc.

Ascend Performance Materials LLC (US)

Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Goodfellow Group

Key Findings of Global Nylon Market

The majority of Nylon Market goes towards the production of textiles, accounting for approximately 60% of global demand.

Other important applications include plastics (20%), carpets (15%), and engineering plastics (5%).

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for Nylon Market, accounting for over 43% of global demand.

China and India are the two largest countries in the region, and their strong economic growth has led to an increase in demand for Nylon Market products.

The European Union is the second largest market for Nylon Market

Vantage Market Research’s analysis found that the Nylon Market is currently undervalued and that there is a high demand for Nylon Market products. The current market share for Nylon Market is only 10%, which means that there is a huge opportunity for growth.

Additionally, the current price per pound of Nylon Market is only $2.6-$3.3, which is much lower than other synthetic fibers such as polyester and acrylic.



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/nylon-market-1873

Segments Covered:

By Product

Nylon 6, Nylon 66



By Applications

Automobile, Engineering Plastic, Textile, Electrical & Electronics, Other Applications



By Region

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Vantage Market Research Study Says Nylon Market is Moving Towards Consolidation

In its analysis of the Nylon Market, Vantage found that there is a large opportunity for price stabilization and even modest growth in the market. The main reason for this is that while Nylon Market demand has been growing steadily, the supply of Nylon Market has been relatively stagnant. This has created a situation where there is a lot of room for producers to negotiate better prices with customers.

However, this growth is not being evenly distributed across all regions and segments. Asia Pacific is currently responsible for the majority of global demand, while Europe and North America lag behind. In terms of segments, engineering plastics continue to be the strongest performers, while textiles and fibers have been lagging in recent years.

Looking at micro factors, Vantage Market Research points to two key areas that are impacting competition within the Nylon Market industry: raw materials and end markets.

On the raw materials front, there has been a shift away from traditional petroleum-based feedstocks towards bio-based alternatives such as castor beans and glucose. This has put pressure on traditional Nylon Market players who have been slow to adapt their production processes. At the same time, it has created opportunities for new entrants who are able to capitalize on their knowledge of these newer feedstocks.

In terms of end markets, automotive applications have been strong performers in recent years, while construction and industrial applications have been more sluggish in the Global Nylon Market. This has had an impact on competition within the industry, with some companies better positioned than others to benefit from these trends.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Nylon market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Germany and US Exported Nylon Market Worth $3.36 Billion in 2021

The Global Nylon Market is currently worth an estimated USD 22.1 Billion. The majority of Nylon Market production takes place in Asia, with China accounting for the largest share. In fact, the country exported Nylon Market worth over $559million in 2020, which was almost a 20% down due to covid. However, it went to improving on the very next year and surpassed export worth of 800 million in 2021. China is both the largest producer and exporter of Nylon Market in the Asia Pacific. Other major producers include Japan, South Korea, India, and Taiwan.

As of 2021, China produces around 15% of the Global Nylon Market 66. The country produced around 390,000 tons of Nylon Market 66 and imported over 250,000 tons in the same year. In recent years, China's share of the Global Nylon Market has been growing steadily. Chinese companies have been investing heavily in research and development to improve the quality of their products and to develop new applications for Nylon Market.

The United States is the largest importer and second largest export of Nylon Market, with export totaling $1.8 billion in 2021. Nylon Market imports have been growing steadily over the past decade, driven by strong demand from the automotive and textile industries. Canada is the second-largest importer of Nylon Market, followed by Mexico, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

In 2020, the United States imported about 29% of its total consumption of Nylon Market (15 thousand metric tons). The top five sources for U.S. imports of Nylon Market were: South Korea, Taiwan, China, Thailand, and Japan. Export destinations for U.S.-produced Nylon Market include Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and South Korea.

Why Buy this Nylon Market Report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Nylon Market. The report includes verifiable data from authentic sources, in-depth qualitative analysis, and estimates about size of market. Estimates are calculated using proven research methods.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Ansoff Matrix and Porter's 5 Forces Model. Apart from this, the pre-post impact of Covid-19 on the Nylon market is also featured in the report.

This Nylon report has been organize through extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of eminent persons in the industry.

The Nylon industry report also includes a competitive analysis using the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

The report also covers the regulatory landscape in the Nylon industry, which will help you make an informed decision. The report discusses key regulations and rules imposed on the sector by major regulatory bodies and various geographies.



Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/nylon-market-1873/inquiry-before-buying

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 22.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 27.8 Billion CAGR 3.9% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Huntsman International LLC, AdvanSix Inc.,

Ube Corporation, INVISTA, Domo Chemicals, Toray Industries Inc.,

Ashley Polymers Inc., Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Toyobo Co. Ltd.,

Goodfellow Group

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Reports from Vantage Library:

Cosmetics Packaging Market was valued at USD 50.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 63.2 Billion by 2028.

Adhesives and Sealants Market is valued at USD 63.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 87.9 Billion by 2028.

Polyurethane Market is valued at USD 71.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 91.2 Billion by 2028.

Polylactic Acid Market is valued at USD 925.1 Million in the year 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1334.7 Million by the year 2028.

Medical Plastics Market is valued at USD 45.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 68.8 Billion by the year 2028.



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Blog: