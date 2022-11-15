Cedar Awarded Patient Engagement Agreement With Premier, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedar, an enterprise healthcare engagement platform that improves the end-to-end consumer financial journey, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Patient Engagement with Premier, Inc. Effective September 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Cedar's patient financial engagement solutions Cedar Pre and Cedar Pay.

"The Cedar team is thrilled to join Premier's ecosystem. This relationship will enable us to broaden our reach with health systems and patients across the country, expanding the impact of the consumer-grade financial experience our solutions offer," said Florian Otto, CEO and Co-founder of Cedar.

Cedar Pre, Cedar's pre-visit solution, offers a personalized, concierge experience for consumers preparing for care, facilitating financial coordination, care navigation and patient intake. Cedar Pay, Cedar's post-visit billing and payment solution, combines health plan information with patient billing to deliver a simpler, more optimized consumer financial experience. Both Cedar Pre and Cedar Pay make up the Cedar Suite, an end-to-end solution that brings together payer data and provider communications into one platform. The Cedar Suite delivers a consistent and unified experience covering all patient touch points—from appointment confirmation and registration pre-service all the way to final payment post-service.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Cedar

Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare billing experience for all. With an innovative platform that connects providers and payers, Cedar empowers healthcare consumers with an optimized journey—all powered by data science and interactive design. For Cedar clients, this leads to improved financial outcomes, more efficient operations and greater consumer loyalty. To learn more about why leading U.S. healthcare organizations trust Cedar to manage the end-to-end consumer experience from pre-registration to post-visit billing, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact Information:

Jenny Fiegoli

Cedar

jenny@cedar.com



