Bugatti Group Makes Its First Foray into The World of Web 3 with Inaugural NFT Project

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bugatti Group, a leading brand of luggage and bags, continues to excel in product innovation through the brand’s inaugural NFT collection. The Bugatti Group NFT Project occupies the “phygital” marketplace, a realm that offers both physical and digital products to consumers. Through purchasing the NFT collection via the Bugatti Group website, consumers are provided a mint pass, which grants them access to exclusive releases not made available to the general public.



The Bugatti Group NFT collection is comprised of six rarities and five physical claimables, including a crossbody bag, backpack, duffle bag, and luggage. All bag products in the NFT collection are eco-friendly and made from 100% post-consumer plastic bottles, as well as unique plant-based leather materials, crafted from apples and cactus.

Through an official partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club holders, Bugatti Group has obtained the rights to print one-of-one apes onto physical luggage. In order to execute this intricate manufacturing process, Bugatti Group is in the process of investing in building an entirely new facility, equipped with advanced technology and machinery that enables them to print one-of-a-kind NFTs onto luggage and crossbody bags. This modern patented technology will also allow NFT holders to print their custom profile pictures on said products and soon on international retailers’ websites.

Bugatti Group’s commitment to innovation was the impetus behind entering into Web 3, as the brand is dedicated to continually evolving in a way that resonates with their audience and provides them with new ways to engage with the brand.

“We are elated to share our introductory initiative into the world of Web 3. We are always looking for new ways to push the envelope, and we feel Web 3 is at the forefront of contemporary culture,” said Andrew Hattem, CEO of Bugatti Group.

