TWO HANDS CORPORATION EXPANDS WITH FOCUS ON SPECIALTY ITALIAN IMPORTS

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Hands Corporation, (CSE: TWOH) (OTC: TWOH) is pleased to announce that it has returned from travels in Italy securing more local Italian partners to expand their product lines available on their leading grocery platform, Gocart.city, with a continued focus on specialty Italian imported grocery products.

“With grocery platform sales continuing to rise it’s important to keep differentiating ourselves. We are excited to be expanding with this new line of authentic imported Italian products made in Italy for our diverse customers in the Greater Toronto Area. We will be offering everything from unique pastas, olive oils to panettone for the holiday season.” Nadav Elituv, CEO of Two Hands Corporation.

The online grocery trend exploded throughout the pandemic and according to a recent report from CPA Canada the trend is here to stay. While only 19 per cent of Canadians engaged in online grocery shopping pre-pandemic, that number had jumped to 30 per cent just one month into the pandemic and to nearly half (49 per cent) after a full year of pandemic living. (1)

Our new products are sourced and imported from local high quality food manufacturers in Italy.

(1) https://www.cpacanada.ca/en/news/pivot-magazine/online-grocery-shopping

ABOUT TWO HANDS CORPORATION

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (OTC: TWOH) is a food distribution company through three on-demand food brands, GoCart.City, Grocery Originals, and Cuore Food Services. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com

ABOUT GOCART.CITY

Gocart.city, a division of Two Hands Corp., is an online grocery delivery market that services the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and specialty foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about Gocart.city, please visit www.gocart.city .

