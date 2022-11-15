Filmmaker is Making Portsmouth, NH, an International Sensation in New Comedy

NEW CITY, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After playing in theaters for over 21 weeks alongside summer blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic Dominion, Dr Strange, and Elvis, Archway Pictures' LOVE IN KILNERRY is finally available for purchase/rent. It is the longest-running comedy in North America in 2022 according to Box Office information. The first week on sale, it ranked as the #11 comedy in the country on digital platforms and #15 the second week, on Rotten Tomatoes.

The story is about the elderly residents of this small remote town who panic when the EPA announces that mandatory changes to their chemical plant, which created a compound used in dog shampoo, could cause a dramatic increase to their libido. The sheriff, played by Daniel Keith (writer, producer, director), tries to maintain order and decency but mayhem ensues. Keith says he loved the Irish and British dramas and comedies of the '90s and early 2000s, like Waking Ned Devine, The Full Monty, Love Actually, and Billy Elliot, and wanted to keep it in a similar vein. He hired John Wilson (Billy Elliot, Downton Abbey) to edit the film and Randy Edelman (Last of the Mohicans) to write and perform an original score. Company 3 (A Star is Born) helped give the film its '90s-ish RomCom look.

Keith had originally written the story as a play that was workshopped in front of audiences for a year when he received advice from a producer from the Tony-winning Broadway musical and movie, ONCE, to convert the story into a screenplay. Because of costs, he Americanized it to take place in Kilnerry, New Hampshire, (a fictional town). Keith raised $1.2 million and took his crew to Portsmouth, NH, to make the movie. On April 9, 2022, the mayor of Portsmouth, Deaglan McEachern, signed an official decree renaming the town to Kilnerry every April 9 for "Kilnerry Day". A day in which businesses change their names and thousands of local residents from New Hampshire watch the film at the music hall, shop, and engage in festivities. Consequently, Kilnerry, NH, can now be found on Google Maps.

In 2021, Keith made 54 gifs from the movie that he uploaded to Giphy.com. Those gifs were used over 125 million times worldwide on social media and smartphones. Metaskye, a company that builds Web3 tools meant to democratize the internet through cryptocurrency and NFTs, partnered with Keith's production company, Archway Pictures, to release 10,000 Love in Kilnerry NFTs and cryptocurrency on Nov. 17.

The trailer can be seen at www.LoveInKilnerry.com

DIRECTOR, PRODUCER, WRITER, STAR - DANIEL KEITH - Daniel Keith was born and raised in, Bedford, Texas. He performed in acting troops as a child and was the lead singer/ songwriter of the band, Modakai. He studied Liberal Arts at the University of North Texas before enrolling in Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City, Circle in the Square Theater School, Atlantic Theater, Magnet Theater, and in 2021 studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. In 2013, his first short film, Rambler, won him several Best Actor awards, which landed him on Person of Interest (NBC), Blacklist (NBC), Blindspot (CBS), and Marvel's Luke Cage (Netflix).

