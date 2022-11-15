Arterys Awarded Artificial Intelligence Solutions for Healthcare Agreement With Premier, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arterys, developer of the world's first and market-leading internet platform for medical imaging, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for the Artificial Intelligence Solutions for Healthcare Category with Premier Inc. Effective Oct. 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Arterys' medical imaging platform and clinical AI workflow solutions.

Arterys offers radiology departments a dedicated medical imaging platform with a comprehensive set of clinical AI-enhanced workflow solutions - adding value across a wide range of specialties. The platform delivers fast, accurate, and actionable medical imaging insights that empower physicians to make more informed treatment decisions and deliver better patient care. With its industry-leading FDA-cleared medical imaging applications and AI, Arterys provides customers with a high return on investment, combined with a low cost to implement and manage.

"We are excited to offer Premier's members access to the Arterys Medical Imaging AI Platform," says John Axerio-Cilies, CEO and Co-Founder of Arterys. "As many members struggle with staffing, the Arterys platform allows for a second look, workflow improvements, and reduced IT overhead."

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Arterys, a Tempus Company, received the first-ever FDA Clearance of a DL/AI Model (Arterys Cardiac AI Model) and was the first developer of an internet platform for medical imaging. Driven by a vision to create a world where clinical care is data-driven and intelligent, Arterys provides fast, accurate, and actionable medical imaging insights that empower physicians to make more informed treatment decisions and deliver better patient care. With a single and seamless integration, Arterys offers radiology departments a dedicated medical imaging platform with a comprehensive set of clinical AI workflow solutions - adding value across a wide range of specialties. Arterys' medical imaging platform, with industry-leading FDA-cleared medical imaging applications and AI, delivers customers a high return on investment, combined with a low cost to implement and manage. For more information on Arterys, please visit www.arterys.com.

