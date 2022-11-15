LookingGlass Cyber Renews and Expands Support for Critical U.S. Federal Agency

Reston, VA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber, the leader in actionable threat intelligence, is proud to announce its renewed partnership with a strategic U.S. federal agency focused on cybersecurity. For more than a decade, this engagement has enabled thousands of government professionals across state and federal governments to better assess cyber risk across critical infrastructure and government networks, supplying deep, technical cyber analytics and internet visibility to support investigations and incident response. This license provides more than 200 government agencies with cyber threat intelligence, digital footprinting, and cyber risk scores for individual agencies and entire critical infrastructure sectors.

“With growing attack surfaces and more sophisticated and persistent threat actors, it is imperative for organizations to stay a step ahead of the adversary strategically, while ensuring security teams have the technical details and intelligence they need to meet operational objectives,” said Bryan Ware, LookingGlass Cyber CEO. “We are honored to continue supporting national cybersecurity missions with unparalleled threat intelligence and strategic cyber insights that can help our government partners take decisive action.”

In addition to the eight-figure renewal, a 12% expansion will provide the agency with a comprehensive view of the assets and attack surfaces for thousands of organizations. The agency will use LookingGlass to discover previously unknown digital assets (“shadow IT”) connected to the internet and highlight critical vulnerabilities on those assets.

“A recent Binding Operational Directive (BOD 23-01) from the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency underscores the urgent need for organizations to continually discover their public-facing assets and identify any vulnerabilities on those assets,” noted Dan Smith, President of LookingGlass Federal. “One of our newest users discovered previously unknown and unmanaged application development sites and VOIP assets that a malicious actor could exploit to gain access. Identifying these risks is a foundational element of any cybersecurity program.”

The LookingGlass platform, comprised of best-in-class cyber threat intelligence and attack surface monitoring capabilities, delivers multiple benefits to the customer including automated cyber analytics that aggregate internet intelligence from over 100 sources to offer timely, mission-relevant data. This curated intelligence provides strategic, operational, and tactical insights with context when needed, enabling cybersecurity teams and executives to act and make critical decisions.

