Extended Stay America Announces Key Additions to Its Executive Leadership Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America announced today the addition of three industry veterans to its Executive Leadership Team in Executive Vice President roles.



Elizabeth Uber will join the company as Chief Operating Officer, effective mid-December. In this position, she will be responsible for all company Operational and Asset Management functions. Liz most recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Aimbridge Hospitality, where she oversaw a portfolio of 70 hotels. She previous served as a VP of Asset Management at BRE Hotels & Resorts and as SVP, Revenue, Sales, and eCommerce at Pillar Hotels.

Mike Moore comes to Extended Stay America as Chief Human Resources Officer, overseeing all aspects of human capital including compensation, systems and programs. Mike joins the company from G6 Hospitality, where he served as CHRO and in other human resources functions over a 12-year span. He also spent 13 years at FedEx/Kinkos, where he led Human Resources for 900 retail stores and more than 9,000 team members in its Eastern Division.

John Laplante, Extended Stay America’s new Chief Information Officer, also joins the company from G6 Hospitality, where he served as CIO and in other IT leadership roles for more than 10 years. John’s experience includes nine years in Hospitality IT at Accor North America. He will be responsible for all technology-related functions.

“There are few things more important than deploying the right executive team to lead our growing company into its bright future,” said Greg Juceam, President & CEO, Extended Stay America. “Not only do these individuals bring decades of technical knowledge and experience, they are dedicated, high integrity, collaborative players that will enhance our already talented Executive Leadership Team. These new additions make Extended Stay America an even stronger brand – and I couldn’t be more excited about where we are collectively headed from here,” he said.

