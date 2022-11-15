CareCloud’s Charts and Central Recognized by Business News Daily for the Best Workflow in Medical Software

CareCloud’s easy-to-use medical software platform boosts productivity and increases profitability for busy medical practices

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that Business News Daily recognized CareCloud Charts and CareCloud Central as medical software with the best workflow in their list of Best Medical Software of 2022.

Central is CareCloud’s modern practice management software that boosts productivity by automating daily tasks that can slow an office manager down. Central can generate cleaner claims, reduce denials, streamline workflows, and deliver robust, real-time analytics through customizable reports and dashboards. Central includes a multi-view calendar and drag-and-drop online patient appointment scheduling. With Central, front-desk staff are empowered with modern patient scheduling software that makes it easy to book and confirm appointments across locations, verify insurance eligibility in advance, and quickly check patients in and out.

Fully integrable with Central is Charts, CareCloud’s top-of-the-line electronic health records (EHR) software. Charts is a single clinical, administrative and financial solution that simplifies clinical handoffs and features patient engagement and clinical reporting tools that allow practices to drive better patient outcomes. Charts is focused on digitizing a doctor’s activities by allowing physicians to document clinical findings electronically and create digital patient charts, order sets and send e-prescriptions.

Business News Daily is the internet’s leading authority for startup and early stage business owners to find the crucial news and information they need to launch and grow successful businesses. Their team creates thorough, insightful resource guides to help business owners answer questions like how to find the right business loans, how to build a human resources operation, and which technology best suits their needs.

“CareCloud streamlines your workflow, elevates the patient experience, and introduces a feature we haven’t seen with other medical software providers: e-commerce and retail,” said Business News Daily Contributing Writer Max Freedman. “CareCloud also has plenty to offer on the EMR and PMS fronts. You can create reusable order sets to simplify sending tests to labs for analysis, and you’ll be notified of potentially dangerous drug interactions. If you’re looking to fortify your operations while prioritizing your patients, CareCloud might be the right choice for you.”

CareCloud Central and CareCloud Charts are two of CareCloud’s technology-enabled solutions that help simplify workflows and move providers into the next generation of healthcare. This is the fourth time CareCloud has been nationally acknowledged for its solutions in the last 90 days, with other accolades including recognition from KLAS Research, FeaturedCustomers and business.com. To learn more about CareCloud solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

