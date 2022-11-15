Scentsy to offer officially licensed European soccer club products

Meridian, Idaho — Scentsy is excited to team up with four European soccer clubs on new wickless candles and wax warmers celebrating Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC. Scentsy, an international fragrance and home décor company, has worked with many well-known brands on officially licensed products, and these soccer clubs are often requested from Independent Scentsy Consultants and customers in the U.S. and Canada.

“Our Consultants have been asking for European soccer products for years,” said Kevin Kirkpatrick, Scentsy’s Chief Strategy Officer. “We’re thrilled to finally make it happen! These warmers and fragrances are as unique as the clubs they celebrate, and we know fans are going to love them.”

Great for gameday and all year long, the warmers, which feature each club’s colors, logo and motto, will be available to customers starting Nov. 14, 2022 for $50 USD/$66 CAD, while supplies last. Fans will appreciate these iconic décor items and the exclusive fragrances designed to pair with them, available as Scentsy Bars for $6.50 USD/$8.50 CAD each, one for each club.

Scentsy continues to offer new, innovative and trending products each biannual catalog season. By joining forces with organizations like sports clubs, Scentsy is growing both its product base and its audience, making the business opportunity that much more appealing for potential Consultants.

Scentsy products are sold through Independent Scentsy Consultants. Customers can find a Consultant near them at scentsy.com.

About Scentsy

Scentsy, Inc. (www.scentsy.com) offers innovative and customizable products that Warm the Heart, Enliven the Senses and Inspire the Soul. Scentsy features safe, fragrant alternatives to traditional wicked candles, on-the-go fragrances, laundry care, inventive cleaning solutions and luxurious personal care products for women, men, kids and pets. Scentsy products are sold through a network of Independent Consultants running home-based businesses throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand

