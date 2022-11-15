Helcim Commits to Affordability During Looming Recession, While Bigger Competitors Focus on Profits

Calgary, AB, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As other payment processors follow the trend of raising their prices, Helcim doubles down on its pledge of affordability to small businesses. In an effort to signal its support for the business community, the payments company has released its most recent advertising campaign centered around cost savings. The lighthearted campaign depicts “wild ways” businesses could save money, and positions the much easier alternative being switching to Helcim for their payment processing.

“As a brand with a purpose to give small businesses every possible edge to thrive, we knew it was time to focus communications on our long standing pricing philosophy,” says Kaitie Weaver, Manager of Brand and Communications. “It can be challenging for small businesses to get ahead in this economic climate. The cost of goods is rising and everything is expensive – except accepting payments with Helcim which saves businesses 22% on average.”

Timing for this campaign was important as the Fall brings continued news of layoffs and tough times ahead. Most businesses are looking for ways to cut costs and Helcim taps into this audience insight to relate and share a better way to save – affordable payments. Equally interesting is that the company elected not to make any sweeping changes to their business model, as their pricing has been a flagship pillar for the brand since it began in 2009 during another economic downturn. In fact, Helcim lowered its prices during COVID-19 by removing its $20 monthly fee and further committed to their goal of helping small businesses when times get tough.

Helcim Founder and CEO, Nic Beique, shares, “ I am proud to stand behind our transparent pricing strategy. We’ll continue to offer our service without hidden fees, with automatic volume discounts, and our affordable Interchange Plus pricing to all merchants that sign up with Helcim. Being affordable is one of the many ways we show businesses we care. I am disappointed to see some larger competitors in the space make a decision that clearly benefits their bottom line and not the small businesses they are supposed to support.”

Helcim is committed to helping small businesses get out ahead of the recession and is positioning itself to do so by operating lean as it always has and continuing to pass on the savings to its merchants.

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world’s most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

