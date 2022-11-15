Braintrust Tutors Adds Notable Investors Scott Sandell and John Chambers

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braintrust Tutors ("Braintrust"), the most comprehensive evidence-based tutoring platform for K-12 students, announced today the additions of notable investors Scott Sandell, Managing General Partner of New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA), and John Chambers, former executive chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems and Founder of JC2 Ventures. The investments will assist the company as it accelerates its growth and solidifies its position as the preeminent leader in the rapidly expanding market for high-impact tutoring.

Braintrust creates high-quality learning experiences for vulnerable students, including the 1-in-5 who have learning differences, the 2-in-3 who lack proficiency with reading and math, and the countless others who are grappling with profound pandemic-related learning loss. Braintrust partners with schools and districts to deliver its comprehensive learning programs - including personalized matching to its diverse team of highly-qualified, certified educators; proprietary curricula and customized lesson plans; ongoing formative assessments, reporting and data analytics; and high-touch client support.

Under the leadership of Co-Founders Jen Mendelsohn and Mara Koffmann, Braintrust has seen sharply increasing demand for its solutions. The investments of Sandell and Chambers will help the company to meet this immense demand.

"This is a critical time in the American education system, with students facing unprecedented learning loss. Inequality and socioeconomic factors have a disproportionate impact too. Unless these students can be adequately supported, the national cost in human potential will be tremendous. Jen and Mara are world-class entrepreneurs who are democratizing access to high-dosage tutoring, delivered with the highest efficacy at scale," said Chambers.

"I believe Braintrust has only scratched the surface of this opportunity, and I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with the enterprise and transform the lives of the most deserving students," added Sandell.

For more information on Braintrust Tutors, please visit: www.braintrusttutors.com.

About Braintrust Tutors

Founded by parents and teachers, Braintrust Tutors is bringing a new vision to the tutoring marketplace. Its personalized learning programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner to accelerate learning for every student, delivered by its team of certified teachers and learning specialists. Braintrust is a progressive and inclusive platform designed to address the vast majority of students neglected by the one-size-fits-all tutoring model, including the 1-in-5 who have learning differences, the 2-in-3 who lack proficiency with reading and math, and the countless others who are grappling with pandemic-related learning loss. For more information, visit http://www.braintrusttutors.com and follow @braintrusttutors on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Amy Ambatielos

(310) 402-1687

e-mail: amy@braintrusttutors.com

Contact Information:

Amy Ambatielos

amy@braintrusttutors.com

(310) 402-1687



Related Images











Image 1: Braintrust Tutors





Braintrust Tutors, the most comprehensive evidence-based tutoring platform for K-12 students, partners with families, schools and school districts to deliver consistent, customized, high-quality private tutoring support.

















Image 2: Scott Sandell and John Chambers





The investments of Scott Sandell and John Chambers will help Braintrust Tutors to meet immense demand for itshigh-impact tutoring.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment