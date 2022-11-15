Sopheon Expands Hiring in Key USA and UK Locations

Exciting opportunities for software developers spurred by continued expansion in innovation and product management solutions

PITTSBURGH, Penn., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the global leader in Innovation Management software and expertise, today announced it has opportunities for software developers, expanding Sopheon’s presence in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Bristol, UK. These operations are in addition to the existing Research & Development Center in Denver, Colorado.

Today’s announcement is the direct result of Sopheon’s growth in the past 12 months, marked by two strategic acquisitions that have bolstered Sopheon’s innovation capabilities, the launch of the Acclaim products expanding Sopheon’s suite of Innovation Management products, and an expanding roster of SaaS customers. The strategic hiring in these locations will help support and drive the ongoing development of Sopheon’s award-winning product portfolio.

“We believe the rich innovation-oriented history of both Pittsburgh and Bristol, coupled with the deep talent pools of developers, allows us to create and grow our products,” said Mike Bauer, chief product officer of Sopheon. “We are looking to immediately fill software development positions with those who want to help empower our customers to change the world through innovation management.”

By joining Sopheon, developers will be part of a dynamic and collaborative organization that empowers its team members and that values entrepreneurial innovation and customer enthusiasm. Sopheon’s products are used by more than 125,000 innovation and product professionals in over 50 countries. Sopheon empowers its customers to change the world by providing the capability to innovate faster and more predictably while staying strategically and tactically aligned. Sopheon’s Innovation Management suite consists of:

Accolade ® – Empowers innovation and R&D executives and leaders to consistently identify, evaluate, and execute against the right strategic priorities for their portfolios. It delivers complete visibility, smarter decision-making, and improved time to value.

– Empowers innovation and R&D executives and leaders to consistently identify, evaluate, and execute against the right strategic priorities for their portfolios. It delivers complete visibility, smarter decision-making, and improved time to value. Acclaim ™ Ideas – Empowers innovation and product people to accelerate the discovery steps of innovation and product processes. It allows them to find, align, test, and learn, driving the best ideas forward while staying aligned with strategic outcomes.

– Empowers innovation and product people to accelerate the discovery steps of innovation and product processes. It allows them to find, align, test, and learn, driving the best ideas forward while staying aligned with strategic outcomes. Acclaim ™ Projects – Gives product, innovation, and project people the tools they need to deliver innovation and products on time and on budget.

– Gives product, innovation, and project people the tools they need to deliver innovation and products on time and on budget. Acclaim™ Products – Empowers innovation and product people to stay in control of goals, progress, and day-to-day work. These innovators are able to manage the product journey while keeping stakeholders informed as product performance is monitored and future products are planned.

Sopheon embraces the spirit of discovery and is always seeking new ways forward. Noted for its collaborative and inclusive culture, Sopheon works tirelessly to meet each customer’s needs and deliver successful outcomes. Sopheon was named one of the 2022 Best Midsize Places to Work by BuiltIn Colorado. The list features companies with 101-500 employees, noted for employer benefits and employee-submitted compensation data.

To learn more about these exciting software developer opportunities, as well as other career opportunities at Sopheon, please visit https://www.sopheon.com/about/careers.

Visit our website to see how Sopheon empowers executives, leaders, and team members involved with innovation and product development to change the world: www.sopheon.com .

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon (LON:SPE) provides complete Innovation and Product Management software and services to help customers achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade and Acclaim offerings deliver unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and product development life cycle. Sopheon’s leadership in innovation management was highlighted in the comprehensive MarketsandMarkets™ report on the Innovation Management market, in which Sopheon was listed in the “Stars” category, the highest recognition. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by more than 250 customers with over 125,000 users in 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

