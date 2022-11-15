AutoStore Introduces a New Tool that Utilizes Data to Make Warehousing More Efficient

NEDRE VATS, Norway, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unify Analytics™ is a new cloud-based service and data platform from AutoStore™ . It enables businesses using AutoStore, an automated storage and retrieval system, to gain access to data-led insights from their system and easily identify the cause of operational challenges.



Unify Analytics is available in two versions, a web application where businesses can view real-time statistics and analytics, and an API that enables seamless integration with any external third-party applications.

“Businesses can reap multiple benefits by combining automated storage and retrieval, and data-led insights. This data analysis tool will allow businesses to be more proactive and respond rapidly to real-time challenges,” says Andreas Munch, Product Manager at AutoStore.

Unify Analytics consists of several performance analysis dashboards that provide graphical presentations of operational information. Examples of available data are uptime and number of stops within the system; waiting time per bin; average distance per robot; and the number of tasks a customer has prepared in the system (each hour). It also shows if the software and firmware have been updated.

“Data is only effective if we measure the right metrics. We currently include a selected list of key metrics and will develop and add new features to the software gradually, in close dialogue with our users," says Munch.

In the next stages of the technology, AutoStore developers plan to include an alert functionality. End-users will get a notification via email or SMS when set conditions are triggered, allowing businesses to respond quickly to operational challenges.

A single data platform

The AutoStore System generates vast amounts of information on a continuous basis, making it valuable to have a technology that organizes all data onto a single platform, is highly protected, and meets security requirements.

“The new analytics tool secures access to real-time and logged data and is only accessible to designated end-users and distribution partners. We automatically deploy software updates when they are available, without any system downtime,” says Munch.

Unify Analytics is intuitive and easy to use and does not require any training or extensive technical skills to implement. The web platform and API are available from November 15th.

About AutoStore | www.autostoresystem.com

AutoStore™, founded in 1996, is a warehouse robot technology company that invented and continues to pioneer cube storage automation, the densest order-fulfillment solution in existence. Our focus is to marry software and hardware with human abilities to create the future of warehousing. AutoStore is global, with over 1,000+ systems in 46 countries in a wide range of industries. All sales are distributed, designed, installed, and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators referred to as "partners". The headquarter is in Nedre Vats, Norway, with offices in Oslo (Norway), the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

The AutoStore System consists of an Aluminum Grid, Robots, Bins, Ports, and a Controller. The stacked Bins are arranged in a Grid. Robots ride on rails along the top of the Grid, retrieving Bins as needed. The Bins are then delivered to a Port, where warehouse operators are stationed to pick up or fill in products, tag, pack and send them out. A Controller acts as the brain behind the whole operation.

