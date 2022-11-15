Pizza Inn Brings All-Day Buffet to Blackwell Community

BLACKWELL, Okla., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Inn , America’s Hometown Pizza Buffet, announced the opening of its newest location in Blackwell, Oklahoma. The new Pizza Inn at 1004 W. Doolin Ave. is owned and operated by local Blackwell business leader, Tony Nemer. Nemer is a former Pizza Inn franchisee who returned to the hometown brand because of its new store concept, strong sales performance and continued menu innovation.



“Pizza Inn is the ultimate hometown brand, known for its outstanding reputation, high-quality ingredients and an inviting setting for its guests,” explained Nemer. “The value of our all-day buffet is unmatched, offering a wide variety of pizzas, pastas and salads, along with dessert favorites like our signature Chocolate Chip Pizzert. I’m looking forward to opening more locations throughout the state,” Nemer added.

The Doolin Avenue location will reflect elements of Pizza Inn’s refreshed brand look, including the new logo and iconic mascot, Jojo. Along with vibrant artwork and revamped decor, it will also feature Pizza Inn’s new sundae bar only available at select restaurants.

“Tony is rejoining Pizza Inn at a time of growth and evolution for the brand,” says Brandon Solano, CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group. “Our rebranding efforts paired with strong same-store sales increases have primed the company for expansion. The new restaurant in Blackwell, alongside the other openings planned for Oklahoma, are setting the stage for an exciting 2023 and beyond,” Solano adds.

Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn crafts its pizzas with house-made dough, made from scratch each morning. Each pizza is made with high-quality ingredients, including 100% house-shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese and freshly chopped garden vegetables to top a variety of crust types found on the buffet, including the new Cheese-Filled Pretzel Crust, House Pan, Italian and the original thin crust. Guests can enjoy fan-favorite toppings such as pepperoni, sausage and extra-cheese pizzas alongside specialty pizzas, including the Bacon Cheeseburger, Taco and the wildly popular NYXL pizzas.

The Doolin Avenue location will be the first Pizza Inn buffet to open under Nemer’s multi-unit agreement, and the sixth location in the state of Oklahoma. The location’s buffet hours will be 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. every day. For more information, please visit https://www.pizzainn.com .

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service have solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and @piefivepizza.

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's hometown pizza place. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip 'pizzerts', pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and to learn more about franchising opportunities visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise.

Media Contacts:

Madison DeChellis for Pizza Inn

madison@thepowergroup.com , 330.606.4473