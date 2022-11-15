DELSEY PARIS Unveils the Chic and Modern TURENNE Line

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELSEY PARIS , the premium French luggage brand known for its Parisian style, innovative features and high-quality pieces, reveals today the launch of a new collection in the U.S market. DELSEY PARIS is bringing TURENNE, a French staple to the U.S just in time for the holiday travel season. The new TURENNE line is DELSEY PARIS’ most lightweight collection to date, coming in at only five pounds in the carry-on size. The durable and lightweight collection is available in a variety of formats and vibrant colors, providing trendy travelers with matching bags for daily use or longer journeys.



The TURENNE collection has something for all DELSEY PARIS fans, from the everyday CROSSBODY BAG to the spacious 26” TRUNK SPINNER. The collection comes in three stunning colors, a sleek BLACK, a pristine WHITE and a vibrant LAVENDER. Key features from this new line include the patented zip SECURITECH®, a deluxe interior with soft-touch lining coated with SILVADUR™* antimicrobial technology, recessed double spinner wheels and a USB port for the carry-on pieces.

Standout pieces from this collection include the new SOFT POCKET SPINNER CARRY-ON that features a weather-resistant outer pocket for easy access during travel and both laptop and tablet sleeves to keep electronics safe. The BACKPACK from the TURENNE line features a unique wide-mouth opening for easy access, a padded laptop sleeve and interlocking zipper tabs for added on-the-go security. Additionally, all soft-material pieces include weather-resistant fabric for added protection from the elements, no matter where your travels take you. The wide array of pieces truly lives up to the values of DELSEY PARIS by providing a companion that fosters freedom in every traveler and allows them to move with peace of mind and confidence, near and far.

“DELSEY PARIS has seen incredible growth this past year, especially in the U.S. market, and the TURENNE collection is a great symbol of our continued presence as an innovative and fashionable brand,” said DELSEY PARIS U.S. Director of Marketing, Coralie Lindvay. “The TURENNE collection is for those looking to make a statement at the airport without having to sacrifice security or durability. With its vibrant colors and sleek design, TURENNE offers great matching options for all types of travelers, for daily use or longer getaways.”

To learn more about DELSEY PARIS products or to purchase a piece from the TURENNE collection, visit TURENNE Collection. The TURENNE collection will also be available at Bloomingdales and Dillards. TURENNE retail prices range from $99 -$429.

ABOUT DELSEY PARIS

Since 1946, DELSEY PARIS has been innovating to promote freedom of movement and fluid travel, by developing durable and secure luggage and accessories with a French design. The brand’s logo - the rising sun - symbol of hope, elsewhere, and renewal, inspire millions of travelers by encouraging escape and allowing them to travel with peace of mind, while promoting responsible tourism for a more sustainable world.

*SILVADUR™ is a trademark of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. and its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Alexander Ballester

aballester@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a06b997-d008-4969-a272-23a5d6f34df2