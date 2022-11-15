Open Top Meat Membrane Skinning Machine Market Growing at CAGR of 4.7% in the Forecast Period (2022-2032) - Persistence Market Research

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global open top meat membrane skinning machine market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032. Market growth is mainly attributed to a rise in urbanization, growing population, and increasing meat consumption, among other factors.



With a rapidly growing and highly urbanized population across regions, demand for processed and packaged food and beverages is set to increase at a high rate. Over 328 million metric tonnes of beef was consumed worldwide in 2021, which is almost double as compared to 1990.

Highly ergonomic designs are available from manufacturers for accurate, effective, and power-saving membrane skinning operations. Leading companies also provide continuous transport roller cleaning with compressed air to maintain the roller clean and free of membranes and leftover meat particles.

Global demand for open top meat membrane skinning machines is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 109.8 Mn by the end of 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

East Asia is anticipated to remain one of the key markets and expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2032.

By cutting width, the below 500 mm segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% over the decade.

By cutting speed, the 30 m/min and above segment is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 23.4 Mn.





“Increasing food safety standards, rising processed meat consumption, and growing foodservice industry will create opportunities for market players over the coming years,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for open top meat membrane skinning machines has been identified as a consolidated space, with leading companies accounting for around two-thirds of the market share.

Some of the key market players included in the report are Cretel, Dadaux, Grasselli S.p.A., Hong Teng Food Machinery Co., Ltd., IRE Korea Industry Co., Ltd., Marel, Nock Maschinenbau GmbH, Varlet Machines, and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH.

The foundation for innovation and the creation of new products in the global food and beverage industry is a set of strong natural, health, and sustainability credentials. Consumers, especially those with better incomes and older consumers in developed countries, are drawn to products created from healthier ingredients, labeled to guarantee little processing, or clearly show the health benefits of natural substances.

