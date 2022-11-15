New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Duvet Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362614/?utm_source=GNW

Rising disposable income among the population and changing consumer preferences further supports the growth of the global smart duvet market in the upcoming five years.



Surge in the demand for comfort sleeping and consumers inclination toward smart bedding further fuels the growth of the global smart duvet market in the next five years. Growing innovations in the smart bedding and technological advancement also support the growth of the global smart duvet market in the forecast years.

Smart duvets are a comfort providing bedding product that is technologically advanced and provides the comfort of temperature changes in partial bedding along with self-making bed advantages.The comforter alike product has half of the portion working at a favorable cooling temperature of 65 degrees while another half comforts the user with 75 degrees of heating temperature.



The product is beneficial for the users on a double bed using single comforter but in the demand for temperature modulations.Smartduvet technology makes use of a seamless, ultra-light, inflatable sheet inserted between the duvet and duvet cover.



The same sheet is used to both make the bed and deliver conditioned air to each side of the bed.

Advancing Technology Surges Market Growth

Rapidly increasing investments and consistent research for the evolution of the bedding fuels the growth of the global smart duvet market in the upcoming five years.Demands from the consumer for better bedding and sleeping experiences substantiate the growth of the global smart duvet market in the next five years.



The technology used in the smart duvets has a seamless ultra-light experience along with inflatable sheet inserted between the duvet and duvet cover.

When the bed making feature is activated, the device inflates the main air chamber lifting the duvet and top sheet back to their original position.A different network of smaller channels takes care of delivering the conditioned air without inflating the main air chamber.



Although the SmartDuvet currently has a monopoly in the industry supplying the non-patented product. The demands growing for the advanced technology may lead the future growth of the company along with the industry.

Rising Disposable Income Fuels Market Growth

With changing economic strength of the families and rising disposable income among the population the market may experience substantial growth in the future years. Increasing working population and tendencies of the younger population spending lavishly over value added lifestyle and exquisite taste in furniture and bedding further facilitate the growth of the global smart duvet market in the forecast period.

Better lifestyle, increasing demands for the lavish hotel and motel stay, rising tourism also indirectly add to the growth of the global smart duvet market in the upcoming five years. Rapidly increasing consumer awareness about the sleeping disorders and problems also adds to the potential growth of the global smart duvet market in the next five years.

Market Segmentation

The global smart duvet market segmentation is based on end use, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on end use, the market is bifurcated between household and commercial.



By distribution channel, the market is also differentiated between retail and non-retail channels. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, and South American region.

Company Profile

Smartduvet, Komfie, SöMN, are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global smart duvet market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart duvet market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Smart Duvet Market, By End Use:

o Household

o Commercial

• Smart Duvet Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail

o Non-Retail

• Smart Duvet Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

New Zealand

o Europe

Italy

Switzerland

Sweden

o South America

Argentina

Paraguay



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart duvet market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362614/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________