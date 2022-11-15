Global Baby Food Market to Hit Sales of $99.75 Billion By 2028 | Clean Label, Organic and Gluten Free Products Gaining Traction of Parents

Westford, USA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global baby food market is growing at a rapid pace, with demand is expected to exceed $99.75 billion by 2028. According to the market research firm SkyQuest Technology, the demand for baby food has been driven by an increasing number of parents who are seeking high-quality and nutritious foods for their children. One of the key reasons behind this growth is the widespread adoption of breastfeeding by mothers. Breastfeeding provides babies with essential nutrients and antibodies that help promote healthy development. As a result, more parents are looking to introduce complementary foods into their children's diets in order to ensure they are getting all the nutrients they need.

The baby food is made up of a number of different segments, including infant formula, wet and dry cereals, soups and broths, fruits and vegetables, meats/fish/poultry/eggs, and sweeteners. Each segment has its own unique features and opportunities that should be taken into account when planning marketing campaigns.

Some of the key players in the baby food market include Danone Group (France), Alexza Group (US), Nestle SA (Switzerland), General Mills, Inc. (US) and Bunge Ltd. (Norway). These companies are primarily focused on expanding their product offerings across different regions, which, in turn, is benefiting from rising consumer demand for quality food products for infants. Industry leaders are also targeting new segments such as high-value protein foods and purees, infant cereals, beans and legumes, fortified fluids and toddler snacks.

Further growth of the global baby food market will be attributed to growing population across developed countries and emerging economies, as well as increasing investments by major investors into the infant nutrition category. These factors will provide lucrative opportunities for industry participants to tap into new markets and offer innovative products that can meet the needs of consumers across various geographies.

Demand for Organic and Gluten Free Baby Food is Gaining Demand in Global Baby Food Market

According to SkyQuest's poll of 1,600 parents, baby food manufacturers are expected to see increased demand for organic and gluten free products over the next three years. Here are some key findings from the survey: 71% of surveyed parents said they prefer organic foods for their children, and 61% said they would like to see more gluten-free options on store shelves. The top reasons cited for choosing organic foods for their children in the global baby food market include environmental and health concerns (50%), safety concerns (44%), and preferences of the parents (40%). The main reasons cited for preferring gluten-free diets were health concerns (49%) and safety concerns (36%). In terms of where baby food is sourced from, the leading countries in terms of baby food production were China (21%), the United States (14%), France (13%), Canada (10%) and Japan (9%).

Interestingly, 40% of parents said that taste is a key consideration when purchasing baby food, while only 29% cited cost as a factor. Interestingly, health concerns have gradually become a bigger consideration for parents over time; 46% those who have purchased baby food in the past 12 months say that health concerns played a role in their decision, up from 32% in 2018.

While affordability is still an important factor for many parents in the baby food market, we're seeing more and more Toddlers and Preschoolers wanting healthier options. This trend is likely to continue as more people begin looking into which foods are most beneficial for their children's development.

Formula Milk Generates Over $55 Billion Revenue in Global Baby Food Market

There is no denying that formula milk is gaining popularity. Manufacturers are constantly coming up with new formulas and variations of the old favorites, and mothers are listening. In recent years, there has been a surge in popularity for vegan formula milk. Not only does this type of milk provide nutrients that a baby requires, but it also eliminates the need for dairy products, which can be inflammatory for some babies. Additionally, many parents are opting to give their babies vegan or all-natural formula milk, in order to avoid harmful chemicals and hormones found in conventional milk. While more and more moms are choosing to feed their babies homemade or all-natural formula, some health experts still recommend that breastfeeding be the best option for infants. However, most of the moms that cannot breastfeeding in the global baby food market due to undesirable due to lifestyle choices or medical reasons are found to be key consumers of the product.

However, the World Health Organization has released a report revealing the extent to which formula milk is being marketed as a cheap and easily accessible solution for mothers, but is in fact exploitative. According to the report, almost two-thirds of mothers in developing countries who use formula milk receive it free or at a reduced price from social programs or their own families. However, because these products in the baby food market are often not labeled correctly and because they are available at such low prices, many mothers end up overusing them, leading to health problems such as overweight and malnutrition.

Clean Label Baby Products Has Become Paramount Importance to Parent

Baby food has traditionally been marketed using terms such as 'natural' and 'organic', but recent changes in legislation mean that labels must now list all ingredients, including any additives or preservatives. This has created a demand for more accurate and transparent labeling, which is being met by a range of manufacturers who are starting to adopt clean label practices.

According to SkyQuest, there has been a significant increase in demand for clean label baby food products over the past year in the global baby food market. In fact, 43% of parents in 2021 said they are extremely or very important when purchasing baby food, up from 31% in 2017. Part of the reason for this increase is that parents are becoming more aware of the importance of clean labeling. In fact, 66% of parents said they always read labels when shopping for baby food, up from 50% in 2017. Additionally, 56% of parents said they would never buy a product if it did not have a clean label, up from 41% in 2017.

This increased demand for clean label products is likely due to two reasons. First, many people believe that it is important to give their children healthy and sustainable food options. Second, many parents are concerned about the ingredients used in baby food products and want to ensure that their child is eating something that is safe and healthy.

Top Players in Global Baby Food Market

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Bellamy’s Organic Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Campbell soup company (US)

Danone S.A (France)

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (US)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Perrigo Company Plc (Ireland)

Royal Frieslandcampina N.V. (Netherlands)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US)

Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co. Ltd (China)

