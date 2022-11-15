New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Merino Wool Shoes Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362613/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of wool as a material for sneakers and running shoes due to the multiple advantages of merino wool such as antimicrobial, odor-resistant, temperature regulating, moisture-wicking, etc.



With the inflating disposable income of the consumers along with the elevating standards of living, the consumers are seeking for the best-in-class comfortable shoes.Merino wool shoes offer breathability and resistance to water.



Moreover, the shoes made from merino wool are durable and light in weight, hence creating a barefoot feeling for the wearer.Furthermore, they are highly preferred in the region, which is cold throughout the year.



Merino shoes have a wave-like structure, and the fibers are extremely crimped. Increase in winter tourism and growing awareness among people regarding the merino wool benefits are contributing to the high demand for merino wool shoes.



Merino wool is one of the world’s finest wools utilized for luxury apparel and sportswear.Merino is a breed of sheep known for its fine soft wool.



The shoes made of merino wool offer a series of benefits to the user.Each fiber of the wool helps in regulating the body temperature and transports sweat away like vapor hence cancelling out the bad odor.



Moreover, the shoes made from merino wool are breathable and are ideal for hikers to explore nature as it allows the hiker to go father and provides a comfortable experience to the user.The global merino wool market stood at near a volume of 270 KMT in 2020.



As of 2020, Australia is the largest wool exporter of raw wool in the world which covers about 23% of the world’s wool demand followed by New Zealand.



A steady rise in outdoor sports activities is projected to positively impact the sales of merino wool shoes.As per a report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, individuals engaged in educational groups are more inclined toward sports and exercise activities.



In case of activity type, walking fall under the top 10 most preferred activities.Rising health consciousness among people have led to their increased participation in physical activities, which is contributing to more demand for merino wool shoes.



Apart from this, several leading manufacturers of the industry are introducing comfortable features with merino wool shoes in order to expand their consumer base.For instance, the merino wool shoes are now coming with orthopedic insoles that help the user to keep their joints in the right position, which enables the user to walk for a longer period conveniently.



In addition, the merino wool shoes are also coming with EVA soles, alternative to the conventional rubber soles. EVA soles are much lighter in weight as compared to rubber soles, thereby making the shoes lightweight and comfortable.



Apart from this, the shoes made from merino wool are resistant to water, so if an individual even walks in the rain or on a wet road, the feet will remain dry through any unexpected precipitation. Hence, the merino wool shoes market holds a huge potential and their market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global merino wool shoes market is segmented by type, end-user, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is bifurcated into adult and children.



By end-user, the market is segmented between men, women, kids, unisex.Based on distribution channel, the market is divided between offline and online.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America. The United States is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the coming years due to the inflating disposable income of the consumers along with the elevating lifestyles of the consumers.



Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc, Giesswein Walkwaren AG, Glerups Inc., BAABUK Sàrl, Felts Health Shoes Ltd

21K Footwear Ltd (mahabis), Neeman’s Privated Limited, PRFO Sports, and Babooshka LLC (Cozyz Shoes) are the leading market players operating in the global merino wool shoes market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global merino wool shoes market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Merino Wool Shoes Market, By Type:

o Adult

o Children

• Merino Wool Shoes Market, By End Users:

o Men

o Women

o Kids

o Unisex

• Merino Wool Shoes Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Online

o Offline

• Merino wool shoes Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Merino wool shoes Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

