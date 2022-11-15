New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Bottled Drinking Water Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362612/?utm_source=GNW

}) and By Region



The global glass bottled drinking water market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for clean and hygienic water and rising preference of consumers towards re-usable glass water bottles over plastic water bottles to minimize environmental degradation.



Bottled water has remained one of the most profitable segments of the beverage consumption market, according to the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA).Rising health problems such as gastrointestinal diseases caused by the consumption of contaminated water and increasing preference for nutrient-fortified water are further contributing to the sales of glass bottled water, which is adding to their market growth.



Additionally, the rising demand for glass bottled water among travelers and working professionals and promotion of the benefits of consuming natural spring water, mineral water, and other bottled fluids are supporting the growth of the global glass bottled water market. Rapid urbanization has led to the rising demand for portable drinking water, which is adding to the popularity of purified bottled drinking water.

Growing Consumer Preference for Mineral Water to Drive Market Growth

Functional water, recognized as non-alcoholic beverage is a healthy drink that provides instant energy and numerous health benefits such as weight management, appetite control, blood regulation, etc.Functional beverages are being popularly adapted as alternatives to aerated and sugary artificial drinks.



Since rapid urbanization and busy lifestyle have led to a rise in health concerns, consumers are attracted towards functional beverages. Increasing consumption of functional beverages by people going to gym or are involved in high-intensity sports activities are expected to fuel the growth of the glass bottled drinking water market.

Increasing Awareness Towards Plastic Pollution to Boost Glass Bottled Drinking Water Adoption

Only one out of six plastic bottles are recycled.A single plastic water bottle can take up to 1,000 years to decompose, which leaks pollutants into our soil and water along the way.



Glass bottles keep the water fresh without the risk of chemicals contaminating the water and they are biodegradable.Glass bottles can be recycled and used repeatedly thus they help to prevent the litter.



Besides, plastic bottle manufacturing companies use millions of barrels of oil every year, which exploits a lot of resources.Enhanced awareness towards sustainability of glass water bottles among consumers and the trend among urban populations to adapt glass bottle for convenience and enhanced portability are some of the factors anticipated to drive the market growth.



Additionally, stringent government regulations for obstructing the use of bottled water are also propelling the adoption of glass bottled drinking water, which is expected to contribute to their market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global glass bottled drinking water market is segmented by type, packaging size, distribution channel, and region.On the basis of type, the market is divided among spring, mineral, sparkling, and others.



On the basis of packaging size, the market is segmented into below 500 ml, 500ml-1L, and above 1L. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, online, and others (airports, railways, etc.). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America. The United States is anticipated to a significant share in the global glass bottled drinking water market, owing to increased consumers preference for glass bottles over plastic bottles and increasing number of brands offering alkaline bottled water in the region.

Market Players

Major players operating in the global glass bottled water market are Saratoga Spring Water Co., Sanpellegrino S.p.A., Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC, Danone Waters of America, Antipodes Water Company Limited, Nestlé Waters Marketing et Distribution, SAS (Perrier), FineWaters Media,LLC, Hildon Limited, among others.



Report Scope:



In this report, global glass bottled drinking water market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Glass Bottled Drinking Water Market, By Type:

o Spring

o Mineral

o Sparkling

o Others

• Glass Bottled Drinking Water Market, By Packaging Size:

o Below 500 ml

o 500ml-1L

o Above 1L

• Glass Bottled Drinking Water Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Departmental Stores

o Convenience Stores

o Online

o Others {Airports, Railways, etc.}

• Glass Bottled Drinking Water Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



