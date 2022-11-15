Global Hyaluronic Acid Market to Offer Revenue Opportunity of $16.93 Billion by 2028 | Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler to Generate More Than $7.13 billion Revenue

Westford, USA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% over the next seven years. The report, titled " Hyaluronic Acid Market - Opportunities and Challenges," provides an in-depth analysis of the key drivers, trends, and challenges affecting the market. One of the primary drivers of growth in the market is the increasing prevalence of age-related diseases such as osteoarthritis and Alzheimer's disease. The growth in these diseases has increased demand for hyaluronic acid products that can help improve symptoms such as pain, inflammation, and joint stiffness. Other factors that are expected to influence growth in the market include increasing interest in using hyaluronic acid products for cosmetic purposes such as wrinkle reduction and skin rejuvenation.

It has been found that increased levels of hyaluronic acid can improve skin functionality by promoting better hydration, increasing collagen production, and inhibiting inflammation, which is key factors driving growth of the global hyaluronic acid market. Additionally, our research shows that higher levels of hyaluronic acid also help reduce joint pain and inflammation. Hyaluronic acid is naturally occurring in the body and is commonly found in high concentrations in the synovial fluid surrounding joints. This fluid helps lubricate and protect the joint surfaces as they move together. Hyaluronic acid can also play an important role in protecting the cartilage that cushions bones during movement.

There are many products on the global hyaluronic acid market that contain hyaluronic acid, including creams, gels, serums, moisturizers, and topical solutions. As demand for this compound continues to grow, manufacturers are working to develop more efficient methods of extracting it from natural sources such as plants or animals.

However, there are also some challenges that are expected to hamper growth of the hyaluronic acid market. One challenge is regulatory uncertainty surrounding the use of hyaluronic acid products for certain medical applications such as wound healing. Additionally, there are concerns around potential safety issues associated with high doses of hyaluronic acid products used for cosmetic purposes.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/hyaluronic-acid-market

Growing Consumption of Hyaluronic Acid Supplement for Join Pain

Global hyaluronic acid supplements market is anticipated to grow from $1.4 billion in 2021 to $2.1 billion by 2028, due to the growing prevalence of joint pain and arthritis symptoms. Today, more than 350 million people around the globe are having arthritis in the global hyaluronic acid market. Moreover, 1 in 4 people are suffering from some kind of join pain. Wherein the aging population is likely to lead to an increase in the consumption of hyaluronic acid supplements for joint pain relief. This growth is likely to be fueled by the increasing incidence of joint pain and associated conditions, such as obesity and diabetes mellitus, which are leading factors for the development of osteoarthritis.

The growing demand for hyaluronic acid market is also prospected to be driven by the increasing number of anti-inflammatory drugs available on the market, which are known to cause adverse side effects such as gastrointestinal problems, skin rashes, and altered hormone levels. A recent study has shown that a single dose of a hyaluronic acid supplement can ameliorate joint pain in obese rats.

SkyQuest’s analysts suggest that topical application of hyaluronic acid market could be a promising new avenue for managing joint pain in obese patients. Another study has found that oral administration of sodium hyaluronate (an extract of human spinal cord) reduces inflammation induced by lipopolysaccharide and accelerates wound healing in mice with adjuvant-induced arthritis. These studies underscore the potential role of oral supplementation with sodium hyaluronate or other topically administered forms of hyaluronic acid in relieving joint pain.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/hyaluronic-acid-market

Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler to Generate More Than $7.13 billion Revenue by 2028

Hyaluronic acid dermal filler is set to generate more than $7.13 billion by 2028, according to a report released by SkyQuest. The hyaluronic acid market for dermal filler is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. This because of the increasing demand from patients suffering from skin conditions such as wrinkles and age spots.

The top three companies that are expected to lead the hyaluronic acid market with their products are Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Allergan plc, and Sigma Aldrich. One factor that is driving growth in the hyaluronic acid dermal filler market is the aging population. The number of people aged 65 years or older is projected to increase by 50% by 2030, which will create a large demand for hyaluronic acid dermal filler products.

The market for hyaluronic acid dermal filler is growing because it offers a less invasive option for people who want to improve their appearance without undergoing surgery. In addition, there are many products that are available in the global hyaluronic acid market that can be used to fill these areas in the skin. One of the benefits of using hyaluronic acid dermal filler is that it can last for up to two years. This means that people can use this product multiple times without having to worry about it becoming ineffective. Additionally, this type of product is not associated with any side effects, which makes it a desirable option for people who want to improve their appearance without having to go through surgery.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/hyaluronic-acid-market

Major Players in Global Hyaluronic Acid Market

Allergan Inc. (US)

AbbVie Corporation (US)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Genzyme Corporation (US)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)

Seikagaku Corporation (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche A.G (Switzerland)

Galderma Laboratories L.P. (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Ferring B.V. (Switzerland)

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (US)

HTL Biotechnology (France)

Shiseido Company Limited (Japan)

Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited (China)

LG Life Sciences Ltd (South Korea)

Maruha Nichiro Inc. (Japan)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Carbomer Market

Global Water Filter Cartridges Market

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Global Polyolefin Elastomer Market

Global Dimethyl Ether Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com