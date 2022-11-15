New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Eyebrow Razors Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362610/?utm_source=GNW



The global eyebrow razors market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR over the forecast period, 2023-2027.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the demand for social media and online platforms for corporate meetings and conferences.



The current work-from-home culture and video conferencing increased the concerns regarding facial aesthetics among consumers.They are working on looking groomed over the shoulders up on a screen to make an impression on any outfit.



The growing importance of aesthetic appearance among consumers, the rise in expenditure capacity, and the trend of work from the home culture in offices are the primary factors driving the demand for the global eyebrow razors market. The other prominent factors for the growth of the global eyebrow razors market are the emergence of online sales platforms and the entry of major global brands in the market.

Surge in Importance about Aesthetic Appearance among Consumers Drives the Market Growth

The rise in meetings on the virtual platforms by the corporates and offices has made the consumers improve their facial appearance.They are working on face grooming and are willing to spend on tools to ease the process of enhancing their facial features.



The major benefits of using shaving are smoother, cleaner, and softer skin as the blade clears the extra hair and makes way for new skin cells.When the dead cell falls into the pore lining, oil and bacteria get trapped in the pores, which lowers the effect of creams and other facial products on the face.



Razors are preferred over other methods as they easily remove the unwanted hair and lightly exfoliate by taking out the dead layers of skin.After a certain age in women, there is a decrease in estrogen in women’s bodies which increases the increase in facial hair among women.



Consumers have become more aware of facial beauty and are actively adopting products and tools that can enhance their facial appearance. Eyebrow razors are gaining popularity, especially among the working women who are spending significant amounts on aesthetic enhancing tools. They want to become self-reliant and reduce their dependency on salons and parlors. Eyebrow razor gives the freedom to women to shape their eyebrows according to their needs and convenience so that they can avoid going to parlors or salons and save money. The benefits and awareness of using eyebrow razors are expected to fuel the global eyebrow razor market growth over the next five years.

Increase in Popularity of Online Channels Boosts the Market Growth

High-speed internet penetration and proliferation of smart devices have shifted the consumers to buy over online platforms as they are more convenient and affordable than physically buying the products.The availability of a number of eye razors on different platforms gives the consumer flexibility to compare the products on the basis of their price, brand, and other specifications.



They can read about the benefits of using the eyebrow razor of a particular brand and then make informed decisions from the comfort of their homes.E-commerce market players are offering express delivery to consumers and are providing products on the same day or in one-two day.



They are also providing online payment gateways, which give the consumer freedom to indulge in cashless payments and reduce the hassles of looking for change to buy the products. Therefore, the rise in the number of online platforms is expected to propel the global eyebrow razor market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global eyebrow razors market is segmented into type, end use, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the type, the market is divided into razors, scissors, brushes, tweezers, trimmers, and others.



Based on the end use, the market is bifurcated into individual customer vs commercial.Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarket/hypermarkets, cosmetic/beauty stores, online, and institutional sales.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided among North American region, European region, Asia-Pacific region, South American region, and Middle East & African region. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be one of the promising markets in the forecast period due to the rise in the number of beauty-conscious customers and the growing working women population.

Market Players

Tinkle USA, Tweezerman International, LLC, Revlon, Inc,m Edgewell Personal Care Company (Schick), Reazeal Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Cartfry, Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd, Inc. (Bombae) are the major market players operating in the global eyebrow razors market.



