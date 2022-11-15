Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions carried out on 7 to 11 november 2022 as part of a share buyback program

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 15, 2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 07 TO 11 NOVEMBER 2022 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 14 December 2021.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date

LEI

ISIN

VolumeWeighted average purchase price (euros)

Market

(number of shares)
07/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122063389,9765XPAR
07/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122028189,9864CEUX
07/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122012689,9984TQEX
07/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212204789,8400AQEU
08/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122016,45389,8768XPAR
08/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212207,85589,8539CEUX
08/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212202,10389,9166TQEX
08/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212201,70789,8681AQEU
09/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122042,17088,7097XPAR
09/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122018,23088,6219CEUX
09/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212202,67288,6319TQEX
09/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212203,21688,6889AQEU
10/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122033,96389,3794XPAR
10/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122014,48989,4756CEUX
10/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212201,43489,5347TQEX
10/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212202,95689,3521AQEU
11/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122059,77287,1414XPAR
11/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122020,23087,3050CEUX
11/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212203,90586,9814TQEX
11/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212204,36386,8810AQEU
      
  

Total		236,605   
      

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) (https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

  • 21.1 billion euros in Fiscal 2022 consolidated revenues
  • 422,000 employees as at August 31, 2022
  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 53 countries (as at Aug. 31, 2022)
  • 100 million consumers served dail13
  • 12.9 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as at November 14, 2022)

