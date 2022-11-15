Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions carried out on 7 to 11 november 2022 as part of a share buyback program

English French

Regulated Information







Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 15, 2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 07 TO 11 NOVEMBER 2022 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 14 December 2021.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date



LEI



ISIN



Volume Weighted average purchase price (euros)



Market



(number of shares) 07/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 633 89,9765 XPAR 07/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 281 89,9864 CEUX 07/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 126 89,9984 TQEX 07/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 47 89,8400 AQEU 08/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 16,453 89,8768 XPAR 08/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 7,855 89,8539 CEUX 08/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 2,103 89,9166 TQEX 08/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 1,707 89,8681 AQEU 09/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 42,170 88,7097 XPAR 09/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 18,230 88,6219 CEUX 09/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 2,672 88,6319 TQEX 09/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 3,216 88,6889 AQEU 10/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 33,963 89,3794 XPAR 10/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 14,489 89,4756 CEUX 10/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 1,434 89,5347 TQEX 10/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 2,956 89,3521 AQEU 11/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 59,772 87,1414 XPAR 11/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 20,230 87,3050 CEUX 11/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 3,905 86,9814 TQEX 11/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 4,363 86,8810 AQEU



Total 236,605

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) (https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

21.1 billion euros in Fiscal 2022 consolidated revenues

422,000 employees as at August 31, 2022

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 53 countries (as at Aug. 31, 2022)

100 million consumers served dail13

12.9 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at November 14, 2022)

Attachment