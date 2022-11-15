Circle Logistics’ Transport Pro Integration Produces Faster, More Efficient and Data-Driven Spot Quoting

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics , one of the fastest-growing, privately held logistics providers, today announced its team is now tracking all spot quotes using Transport Pro’s quoting tools - empowering Circle to develop a faster, more efficient and data-driven spot quoting process that nearly guarantees shippers successful, on-time deliveries. Using Transport Pro’s quoting dashboard, Circle can record wins and losses over time, resulting in a market-to-market report on lanes the team is quoting and winning.

Transport Pro’s quoting tools have improved the Circle team’s overall strategy with the use of insights from collected data about specific lanes and corresponding carriers that have successfully delivered in the past. Instead of bidding on every lane, the team now bids on the loads that set up the carrier and shipper for success based on Circle’s carrier network lane density. In addition to new tech usage, the Circle team uses the quoting and bidding process to understand how shippers analyze their rates and educate shippers about why Circle is bidding on specific lanes. Circle's goal is providing an exceptional customer experience for shippers and carriers alike, so this strategy serves as an additional opportunity for communicating with shippers and carriers to inform them of the team’s data-backed process.

“Our use of Transport Pro - one of the most fully-integrated TMS platforms on the market - strengthened our spot quoting and streamlined our RFP processes, allowing us to benchmark our pricing against industry averages so we can convey our network strength and our position within the marketplace,” said Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO of Circle Logistics. “Using a proprietary rating engine that emphasizes the broker’s core competencies rather than a generic market rate, Circle is leveraging historical trends and the ability to predict current and future market rates.”

As market conditions waiver, Transport Pro allows the Circle team to enhance its quoting strategy. Using market and historical data, the Circle team is empowered with confidence to know when to lock in a rate or to keep negotiating. Therefore, Circle’s Transport Pro quoting tools are helping the team win business with capacity-based pricing tools.

“Streamlining the quoting and bidding process provides shippers with greater flexibility in markets filled with ebbs and flows, while securing capacity commitments and increasing cost efficiency opportunities,” said Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology for Transport Pro. “Because there are time and cost commitments in the quoting and bidding process, a data-driven, streamlined process is key for the Circle team to provide added value to shippers and carriers in the form of a fast process to quote and book quality loads.”

Learn more about Circle and new team members needed to fill available positions by visiting https://circledelivers.com/careers/ .

About Transport Pro

Transport Pro is a leading cloud-based transportation management software (TMS) that offers cutting-edge technology to fleets, brokers, and 3PLs. As a fully integrated platform, Transport Pro serves as the main hub for all business operations, and helps transportation companies automate the entire lifecycle of a load, from dispatch, imaging, billing, settlements, accounting, and reporting. Leveraging the latest technology, Transport Pro provides brokerages with modern capacity and tracking solutions, and gives trucking companies essential tools to proactively manage drivers, safety, and maintenance. The TMS features powerful, built-in tools that eliminate manual processes, so that teams can focus more on business growth and customer relationships. Easily implemented across multiple locations, Transport Pro is built for transportation companies that are ready to scale their operations. For more information, visit www.transportpro.net .

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication and Innovative Solutions. Circle provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com .

Media Contact

Leah R. H. Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com