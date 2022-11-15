Electric Kick Scooter Market Worth USD 5.3 Billion at a 11.2% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Electric Kick Scooter Market Research Report Information By Battery Type, Voltage, End-use - Forecast 2030”, The global electric kick scooter market will touch USD 5.3 billion at an 11.2% CAGR by 2030.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Growth Drivers

The demand for energy-efficient solutions is growing in response to the growing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which will boost the market for electric kick scooters market. As awareness of energy conservation increases, businesses are choosing eco-friendly solutions for their technologies and procedures.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global electric kick scooter market report include,

SWAGTRON

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

YADEA Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Bird Rides Inc.

SEGWAY INC.

Xiaomi

iconBIT GmbH

GOVECS AG

Niu International

Razor USA LLC

Electric Kick Scooter Market Opportunities

Positive Government Regulations to Use Electric Kick Scooters to offer Robust Opportunities

Due to growing awareness of the dangers of operating fossil fuel-powered vehicles, governments from many different nations are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprints by promoting the use of electric vehicles, such as electric kick scooters, electric bikes, and electric bicycles. Additionally, governments are allowing the use of kick scooters on designated or public streets, which are influencing people to choose an electric kick scooter as their primary mode of transportation.

Restraints

High Maintenance to act as Market Restraint

The high maintenance cost and high manufacturing cost may act as market restraints in the forecast period.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Electric Kick Scooter Market Size by 2030 USD 5.3 Billion Electric Kick Scooter Market CAGR during 2022-2030 11.2% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Rapid technological advancements in e-kick scooters industry Key Market Drivers Deployment of kick scooters for shared mobility services Segments Covered Battery type, Voltage, and End-use

Electric Kick Scooter Market Challenges

Lack of Clarity on Operation Guidelines to act as Market Challenge

The lack of clarity on operation guidelines of kick scooters, and demand for batteries with fast charging, long lifespan, and long range may act as market challenges in the forecast period.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Segmentation

The global electric kick scooter market has been bifurcated based on battery type, voltage, and end use,

By battery type, lithium-ion battery will lead the market in the forecast period.

By voltage, 36v-48v will dominate the market in the forecast period.

By end use, rental will spearhead the market in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis of Electric Kick Scooter Market

Due to the complete lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries around the world, the COVID-19 outbreak had a significant negative impact on the world economy. The coronavirus disease spreads more quickly in shared spaces like public transportation because of the high population density. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are reconsidering their ground transportation options, and many now favor solitary modes like driving or biking over public transportation or ride-sharing. Due to concerns about their health and safety during the outbreak, people are choosing electric kick scooter services to travel medium to short distances.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Regional Analysis

APAC to Head Electric Kick Scooter Market

The Asia-Pacific region has dominated the electric kick scooter market and holds the largest market share. The presence of several players, including SEGWAY INC., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Xiaomi, and YADEA Technology Group Co., Ltd., is a key factor in this region's growth. These businesses made significant profits by offering rental services for electric scooters all over the world. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share (more than 70.0%) and dominated the market for electric kick scooters. Governments in a number of nations, including China, Japan, and India, are establishing rules and criteria for vehicle charging infrastructure, which is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the prospects for regional growth over the course of the forecast period. Due to the region's low cost of electric vehicles and growing environmental concerns, Asia-Pacific dominates the market for electric kick scooters. Due to China's widespread use of these scooters, Asia-Pacific currently holds the largest share of the global kick scooter market. Some of the factors promoting the adoption of these vehicles in China and driving the market in the APAC region are the existence of important electric kick scooter manufacturers, a developed electric vehicle value chain, extensive government support for electric vehicles, the availability of inexpensive batteries, and a strong customer base. To boost sales, local manufacturers are working to increase their capacity for producing accessible electric mobility solutions. In order to combine their presence, the national manufacturers are also working with electric kick scooter businesses in other areas. For instance, to diversify their product line, Chinese manufacturing firms like Niu Technologies have introduced various kick scooter models.

North America to Have Favorable Growth in Electric Kick Scooter Market

The market is anticipated to become the most lucrative regional market in North America as a result of the expanding demand for environmentally friendly transportation options and a charging infrastructure that is rapidly growing. Over the next eight years, a gradual switch to electric kick scooters for short-distance commutes will probably pave the way for greater acceptance. Along with consumer acceptance and awareness, it is anticipated that the need to reduce carbon footprint through actions like replacing the current fleet of scooters with electric alternatives will open up new market opportunities in the near future. Due to the region's rapidly expanding charging infrastructure for vehicles and the rising demand for environmentally friendly transportation options, North America is predicted to grow at a significant rate. The market is anticipated to expand favorably in North America as a result of the growing demand for environmentally friendly transportation options and a rapidly evolving charging infrastructure. The market is anticipated to benefit from growing awareness of the need to reduce carbon emissions by switching out the current fleet of scooters for electric kick scooters.

Throughout the forecast period, the market in the U.S. is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.2%. A growing number of kick scooter manufacturers, kick scooter owners, and ride-sharing services are all contributing to the country's market expansion. As a result, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, a greater number of Americans will be using electric kick scooters.

