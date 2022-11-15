Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Size is expected to reach at USD 17,565 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6%, Owing to Increasing Rates of Chronic Diseases

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Size accounted for USD 10,902 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 17,565 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.



Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Statistics

Global multiparameter patient monitoring market revenue was worth USD 10,902 million in 2021, with a 5.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region was accounted 41.4% of multiparameter patient monitoring market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific multiparameter patient monitoring market growth is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030

By type, portable segment capture over 65.9% of the overall market share in 2021

Growing adoption of portable home medical monitoring devices, drives the multiparameter patient monitoring market value





Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Report Coverage:

Market Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Size 2021 USD 10,902 Million Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Forecast 2030 USD 17,565 Million Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.6% Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Base Year 2021 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Revenue, By Age Group, By End Use, And By Geography Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic, Inc., Lifewatch AG, Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biotronik, Care Innovations, LLC., Masimo Corporation, GE Healthcare Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical., and Honeywell International Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Overview

The multiparameter patient monitoring system comprises monitoring equipment that measures and shows impulses and quantitative information for the patient. The metrics are achieved by monitoring systems utilized in different healthcare departments for patient diagnosis and treatment. Multiparameter patient monitoring technology displays signals from a variety of vital indicators, including heart rate, respiration rate, temperature, ECG, and blood pressure.

Growing occurrences of chronic illnesses such as diabetes & cancer, expanding knowledge about the availability of technically sophisticated multiparameter patient monitoring systems, an aging population, and various government initiatives are some of the key reasons driving global multiparameter patient monitoring market growth.

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Trends

The multiparameter patient monitoring is a piece of equipment that assists healthcare facilities in improving clinical performance. Drug dose computation, pace detection, pediatric, adult, and newborn monitoring, and a night mode facility are all features of multiparameter patient monitors. North America's market is expected to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for high-acute multiparameter patient monitors in the intensive care units and growing awareness about the availability of technically sophisticated multiparameter patient monitoring systems.

Increasing Chronic Disease Incidence and Technological Developments to Fuel Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Size

Growing chronic illness occurrences such as cancer and heart disease in both developed and emerging nations, as well as rapid growth in the healthcare industry, are some of the drivers driving the global multiparameter patient monitoring market. Diverse technical advancements and improvements in this profession are predicted to propel market growth over the next few years. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of mobile medical technology and the expanding interest in the internet of things (IoT) in the medical sector are some of the factors driving the market growth. The increased frequency of gait abnormalities, rising physical disabilities, and technological advancements in the healthcare industry are some of the key drivers dominating the global market. Furthermore, endocrine illnesses such as hyperthyroidism & diabetes are exclusively prevalent in developing countries, and these diseases result in chronic situations that necessitate critical monitoring and surgery of essential parameters. Furthermore, favorable population trends such as a growing geriatric population prone to infections and diseases have contributed to the expansion of the global market.

Furthermore, increased awareness among emerging economies about the availability of technologically advanced multiparameter patient monitoring systems is expected to drive overall market growth in the coming years. Several governments throughout the world are taking steps to raise awareness among doctors about the availability of advanced multiparameter monitoring equipment that enables speedier patient recovery. Furthermore, as emerging nations are price sensitive, the government and regulatory institutions are taking multiple steps to cut the price of multi-parameter monitors and handle different difficulties related to affordability, hence supporting market expansion.

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Segmentation

The global multiparameter patient monitoring market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, acuity level, age group, and end use. By type, the segment is separated into portable, and fixed. According to the multiparameter patient monitoring market forecast, the portable category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of acuity level, the market is categorized into High-Acuity, Low-Acuity, and Mid-Acuity. Based on the age group, the market is divided into adult, pediatric, and geriatric. Moreover, the market is split into hospitals, homecare settings, and ambulatory surgical centers, based on the end use.

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide multiparameter patient monitoring market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a multiparameter patient monitoring industry analysis, North America is expected to contribute the biggest revenue share and increase at a considerable CAGR throughout the projection period. This increase is due to increased demand for high-acuteness multiparameter patient monitoring in intensive care units, as well as increased awareness about the availability of technologically advanced multiparameter patient monitoring solutions. Growing demands for multiparameter monitoring systems for patients are likely to drive regional market expansion, as is the presence of contemporary medical technology and a high-quality healthcare system in the region. A large aging population, rising GDP, and rising technical breakthroughs in the region are some of the reasons driving regional market expansion.

Besides that, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period, owing to rapid growth in the healthcare industry and rising government initiatives in emerging nations to develop technologically advanced multiparameter patient monitoring devices. As wireless technology advances, multiparameter patient monitoring devices are increasingly being used to remotely monitor patient's physiological parameters.

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Players

Some of the prominent multiparameter patients monitoring market companies are Medtronic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Biotronik, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lifewatch AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Care Innovations, LLC., GE Healthcare Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Smiths Medical., and Honeywell International Inc.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market?

Which region held the largest share in Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market?

Who is the largest end user Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market?

What will be the Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market value in 2030?





