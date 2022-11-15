IBN’s CryptoCurrencyWire served as Official NewsWire of Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands including CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW), is pleased to announce that Cutting Edge Events designated CCW as an official newswire for this year’s Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit (“FBBS”).



Cutting Edge Events is an innovative conference organizer specializing in new media and tech-driven events.

“IBN and its blockchain-focused newswire have both repeatedly demonstrated that they are highly adept at maximizing coverage of our events and leaders in delivering our message effectively,” said Chris Krimitsos, founder of Cutting Edge Events. “IBN’s ability to leverage its many brands and publisher network is what we find particularly appealing. They effectively raise the profile of our conferences among carefully targeted audience segments as well as the general public.”

“We are always excited to work alongside the wonderful team at Cutting Edge Events and elevate the visibility of their conferences,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director of IBN. “With their proven track record of incredible event production and impactful conference design, sponsors and collaborators like us confidently support each event.”

The Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit is the state’s first “blockchain & fintech in Florida” focused event. Its key goal is to drive innovation and foster partnerships across the rapidly evolving financial technology sector, in Florida and beyond its borders. The 2022 edition was held on November 4 in Tampa. It brought together a wide spectrum of stakeholders, established businesses, promising startups, energetic political leaders, influential policymakers, seasoned regulators, popular fintech communities and evangelists to spur the development and adoption of blockchain and financial technology. For information, visit https://floridablockchainsummit.com/



Podfest Expo is the next flagship event being organized by Cutting Edge Events. Created by Chris Krimitsos in 2015, this expo is an annual gathering of international podcasting talent and is the longest-running, in-person conference of its type, holding the World Record title for the Largest Attendance for a Virtual Podcasting Conference in One Week. Podfest promotes powerful audio and video mediums with engaging speakers, exciting topics, and in-depth, nuanced content that is both compelling and unforgettable. For more information, visit https://podfestexpo.com/.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

IBN consists of a Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through this portfolio of brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

