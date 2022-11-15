[Latest] Global Sodium Ion Battery Market Size/Share Worth USD 2899 Million by 2030 at an 11.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis, Outlook)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Sodium-ion Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Sodium-Oxide Batteries, Sodium-Sulfur Batteries, Sodium-Salt Batteries), By Application (Grid-Level Applications, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Defense, Aerospace, Marine, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Sodium Ion Battery Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1120 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1317 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2899 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report examines the sodium-ion battery market’s drivers and restraints and their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Sodium-ion Battery market.

Sodium-ion Battery Market: Overview

Since most sodium-ion batteries are prototypes or still in research and development, other batteries like lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries now dominate the market. The sodium-ion batteries market is anticipated to overgrow as new players enter the ecosystem in the upcoming years.

In response to increased public concern and regulatory constraints brought on by an increase in lithium-ion price and emissions, more research and development is being done to improve the energy density of sodium-ion batteries and create new electrolyte technologies. For example, scientists in Japan created sodium-ion storms in August 2022 using micro carbon lattices made with a cheap 3D printer.

The resulting anode permits quick transit of energy-producing ions and reduces the battery’s size and production costs.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Sodium Ion Battery Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20112

Growth Factors

As customer preference for sodium-ion batteries has increased, notably in the electronic and electrical industries, so has the market for those batteries globally. Manufacturers will find switching to sodium battery cells simpler if they can handle sodium-based compounds with the same equipment that takes lithium-ion components. In addition, the ubiquitous accessibility of sodium metal contributes to sodium-ion batteries’ long-term sustainability, helping satisfy the market’s rising need for a dependable power source.

While lithium-ion batteries have been in use for some time, sodium-ion batteries are a more recent addition to the commercial landscape. However, since sodium-ion batteries are not well suited for active use and because there needs to be a robust industrial supply chain, some market growth is restrained.





(A free sample of the Sodium Ion Battery report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Sodium Ion Battery report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request Customized Copy of Sodium Ion Battery Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=20112

Segmental Overview

The global Sodium-ion Battery market is categorized into type and application. With a market share of over 40% in 2021, sodium-ion batteries were primarily used in consumer electronics and transportation applications. Numerous consumer electronic devices use sodium-ion batteries, including digital cameras and cell phones. They are rapidly replacing lithium-ion batteries due to their affordability and safety.

Electric cars are powered by sodium-ion batteries in the transportation and automotive industries. A sodium-ion battery transfers Energy from one terminal to another when charged using a plug or solar panels. These batteries may withstand heavy loads and deep discharges, making them more practical for continually operating vehicles. These variables are accelerating the expansion of this market sector for sodium-ion batteries.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the Sodium Ion Battery report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

Regional Overview

Most businesses utilizing battery technology for commercial purposes are based in Europe, so the region is predicted to dominate the industry. Furthermore, the area is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period due to the increased production of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.

Due to continued research, expanding deployment of battery energy storage systems, and the popularity of electric vehicles, Europe holds the top spot in the sodium-ion battery industry.

The new EU-funded initiative NAIMA, which stands for “Na Ion materials as fundamental components to create durable battery cells for non-automotive applications,” got underway in France in January 2020. This project received a nearly EUR 8 million grant from the Horizon2020 program of the European Commission. The program’s 36-month length began in December 2019 and is anticipated to expire in December 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Sodium Ion Battery market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Sodium Ion Battery market forward?

What are the Sodium Ion Battery Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Sodium Ion Battery Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Sodium Ion Battery market sample report and company profiles?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Sodium Ion Battery Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1120 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2899 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 2899 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Aquion Energy, Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon), Faradion Limited, Panasonic Corporation, HiNa Battery Technology, Qintang New Energy, Liaoning Hongcheng, Nrgtek Inc., AGM Batteries Ltd., NGK, NEI Corporation, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Sodium ion Battery market . Our analysts overview each player’s financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. In addition, the competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of globally mentioned competitors.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazines, Case Studies, Research Papers or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Sodium-ion Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Sodium-Oxide Batteries, Sodium-Sulfur Batteries, Sodium-Salt Batteries), By Application (Grid-Level Applications, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Defense, Aerospace, Marine, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/





Prominent Players

Aquion Energy

Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon)

Faradion Limited

Panasonic Corporation

HiNa Battery Technology

Qintang New Energy

Liaoning Hongcheng

Nrgtek Inc.

AGM Batteries Ltd.

NGK

NEI Corporation

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Sodium-ion Battery market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 26% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Sodium-ion Battery market size was valued at around USD 1120 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4300 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The Sodium-ion Battery market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market. The study includes data on the significant market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their effects.

The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.

Recent Development

January 2022: Reliance Industries disclosed an agreement between Faradion and its shareholders to purchase all of Faradion’s equity shares through secondary transactions for a total of GBP 94.45 million. This deal was signed with Reliance New Energy Solar Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. According to the company, Reliance will also deploy Faradion’s cutting-edge technology at its proposed fully integrated storage technology gigafactory, which is a part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project in Jamnagar.

April 2022: AMTE Power plc teamed with Sprint Power and Ultrium to develop next-generation battery solutions to fulfil the complex and growing demands of the electric vehicle (EV) market.

July 2021: Uninterruptible Power Systems (UPS) utilizing Natron’s sodium-ion batteries were introduced by Xtreme Power Conversion.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

Service guarantees are available.

A report in Microsoft Power BI

Personalized market brief by author.

PDF, Excel and PowerPoint.

Can be accessible by unlimited users.

30% discount on your next purchase.

Permission to print the report.

Dedicated account manager.

Service guarantees are available.

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Sodium Ion Battery Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

The global Sodium-ion Battery market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Sodium-Oxide Batteries

Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

Sodium-Salt Batteries

By Application

Grid-Level Applications

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Defense

Aerospace

Marine

Others

Browse More Batteries Related Reports:

Lead Acid Battery Market : Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (SSL Lead Acid Battery, Stationary Lead Acid Battery, Motive Lead Acid Battery), By Application (Automotive, UPS, Electric Bikes, Transport Vehicles, Telecom, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market : Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Polyethylene (PE), Nylon, Polypropylene (PP), Others), By Temperature (10 °C – 25 °C, 130 °C – 135 °C), By End-user (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Second-life EV Batteries Market : Second-life EV Batteries Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid, Sodium-ion, Nickel), By Application (EV Charging, Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage, Grid Charging, Residential Energy Storage, Off-grid), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Electric Rickshaw Battery Market : Electric Rickshaw Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Battery Type (Lead–Acid, Lithium-Ion), By Battery Capacity (>101 Ah, <101 Ah), By Vehicle Type (Load Carrier, Passenger Carrier), By End-use (Replacement, OEM), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022

Marine Battery Market : Marine Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Fuel Cell, Lead-acid, Others), By Power Output (>7,560 kW, 745–7,560 KW, 150-745 kW, 75-150 kW, <75 kW), By Application (Commercial, Defense), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Sodium Ion Battery Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Sodium Ion Battery? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Sodium Ion Battery Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Sodium Ion Battery Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Sodium Ion Battery Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Sodium Ion Battery Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Sodium Ion Battery Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Sodium Ion Battery Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Sodium Ion Battery Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Sodium Ion Battery Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Sodium Ion Battery Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Sodium Ion Battery Industry?

Directly Purchase a copy of the Sodium Ion Battery report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

Reasons to Purchase Sodium Ion Battery Market Report

Sodium Ion Battery Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative market analysis based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Sodium Ion Battery Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Sodium Ion Battery Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Sodium Ion Battery Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Sodium Ion Battery Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Sodium Ion Battery market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Sodium Ion Battery market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Sodium Ion Battery market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and Industry Vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Sodium Ion Battery market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Sodium Ion Battery Industry.

Managers in the Sodium Ion Battery sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Sodium Ion Battery market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Sodium Ion Battery products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Directly Purchase a copy of the Sodium Ion Battery report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/ .

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/