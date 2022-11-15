Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention Hosts Live Event on International Day for People Impacted by Suicide Loss, “We Remember Them: A Conversation with Carol Todd”

CANMORE, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year in mid-November, people come together for International Day for People Impacted by Suicide Loss (IDPISL), also known as International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day (ISOSLD). This year’s day is on November 19th and dedicated events will take place around the world, whereby those impacted by suicide loss can find fellowship, remember loved ones, and share stories of loss, healing, and hope.



On this day, the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (“CASP”) will be hosting a live event, “We Remember Them: A Conversation with Carol Todd". This free, online event will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm EST and registration is now open.

Our featured guest is Carol Todd, mother of Amanda Todd, who died by suicide after years of bullying and cyberstalking. Carol leads the Amanda Todd Legacy Society, which works to create awareness about bullying, internet safety, mental health, and suicide.

Using an interview format, Carol will share her story of suicide loss and healing, as well as reflections on her advocacy work and quest for justice for her daughter. The interview will also include a Q & A period.

CASP’s Executive Director, Sean Krausert explains, “It is our hope that those attending this event will be inspired by the work of Carol Todd and others like her; that they will be moved to consider ways that they may heal, find hope and potentially contribute to creating suicide-safer communities in Canada."

Prior to closing, participants will be invited to share in a candle-lighting and reading that will offer community and a collective connection among those in attendance. The organization encourages everyone to help support people who have experienced suicide loss by inviting them to attend and sharing the event on Facebook or Instagram.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP) envisions a Canada without Suicide. Since 1985, CASP has worked towards the achievement of its mission by advocating, communicating, and educating for suicide prevention, intervention, postvention and life promotion in Canada.

