Air Compressor Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 38.9 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Air Compressor Market was valued at $32.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $38.9 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Vantage Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.



Vantage Market research has a newly released expansive study titled Global Air Compressor Market which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. This Air Compressor report has been produced, which results in significant growth, as well as robust sustainability in the market for the firms. This is due to the inclusion of precise facts and insights gained from market research. This study analyzes and talks about a variety of topics, including significant industry trends, estimations of market size, and market share. This report provides an advantage that not only allows one to compete but also allows one to excel over one's rivals. It classifies the global Air Compressor market size in terms of value and volume according to the various types of manufacturers, applications, and regions. The outlook for the Air Compressor market and the Air Compressor industry as a whole appears to be quite positive during the projection period.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/air-compressor-market-1638/request-sample

Market Dynamics :

Rapid Industrialization and Increasing Automation in Emerging Economies Drives the Market

Industrial air compressors have an extensive range of applications in industries including chemical compounds & petrochemicals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, construction, automobile & transportation, packaging industry, energy generation, healthcare, metals & mining, and others. Rapidly growing industrialization and manufacturing activities provide immense potential for the growth of the commercial air compressors. In addition, government initiatives to promote commercial automation and emphasis on commercial automation for optimum utilization of resources also drive the demand for industrial air compressors as they can be used for powering pneumatic tools, packaging, automation equipment, and conveyors.

Cost-Effective Operations to Drive the Market Demand

Energy-efficient compressors are witnessing a surge in demand owing to their cost-effective operations. The increased adoption of variable-speed systems, low maintenance cost, effective operation, and retrofitting for present structures are a few parameters that propel the demand for air compressors throughout key end-use industries. Also, the expanded demand for monitoring & servicing of compressed air installations is anticipated to drive the Air Compressor Market in projected years.

List of Prominent Players in the Air Compressor Market:

Aire Tex Compressor

Atlas Copco

Bauer Group

Cook Compression

Bel Aire Compressors

General Electric

Ingersoll Rand PLC



Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/air-compressor-market-1638/0

Segmentation of the Global Air Compressor Market:

Type Portable Stationary

Product Reciprocating/Piston Rotary/Screw Centrifugal

Lubrication Oil-Filled Oil-Free

Application Manufacturing Semiconductors & Electronics Food & Beverage Healthcare/Medical Home Appliances Energy Oil & Gas Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





The Report on Air Compressor Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/air-compressor-market-1638

Key Highlights from the Report

The market is divided into three types of products: reciprocating/piston, rotary/screw, and centrifugal. Due to benefits such as decreased installation and maintenance costs and higher efficiency, rotary Air Compressor demand is expected to increase in 2021. Manufacturers have spent a lot of time researching rotary compressors with higher capacities and lower energy consumption. This section is divided further into screw, scroll, and various rotating shapes such as vain, lobe, and so on. Rotary screw air compressors will have the fastest growth rate of the three due to their low starting cost, reliability, increased heat resistance, and easy and low-cost maintenance. In terms of flow surging, continuous operation, and capacity, screw compressors have exceeded piston compressors. The scroll compressor business will benefit when compared to screw compressors.

Based on lubrication, the market has been segmented into oil-filled and oil-free divisions. Oil-filled air compressors are commonly utilised for commercial applications in the energy, manufacturing, and chemical industries. When compared to oil-free compressors, they are more durable and quieter. The oil-free category is expected to develop at the quickest rate over the projection period, owing to the implementation of new legislation to decrease emissions and governments' greater focus on environmental safety. Furthermore, factors such as increased industrialization and the growth of the manufacturing, food processing, and semiconductor industries are pushing rising demand for air compressors.

Asia Pacific is the fastest regional segment in terms of growth. The increased atomization and mechanization of production facilities in developing countries across the region is driving the market's expansion. Manufacturers are also focusing their efforts on the construction of manufacturing facilities and the establishment of well-established supply chain activities in India and Japan, which are attractive markets. Furthermore, most consumers from various end-use sectors have recently expressed an interest in investing in the Asia Pacific region's expanding economies, resulting in the expansion of manufacturing clusters in those nations and increased product sales for the manufacturing industry.



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Largest Market Share

Asia Pacific dominated the Global Air Compressor Market in 2021. With the increased use of machinery and equipment across numerous end-use sectors and considerable development in the manufacturing sector, the requirement for crude oil and renewable resources has increased at a substantial pace. Thus, the application of products capable of withstanding adverse environments, in turn, is anticipated to propel the growth of the Air Compressor Market in the forecast period.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Air Compressor market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Recent Developments:

June 2021: Bosch signed a long-term agreement with Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group AB to supply electric air compressors with integrated power electronics to help with the development of hydrogen fuel cell systems.

October 2021: Ingersoll Rand acquired Air Dimensions Inc. for an all-cash purchase of USD 70.5 million. Based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., Air Dimensions designs, manufactures, and sells vacuum diaphragm pumps primarily for environmental applications in high-growth, sustainable end markets, such as emission monitoring, biogas, utility, and chemical processes.

November 2021: Atlas Copco acquired S.T.E.R.I. SRL (STERI), an Italy-based compressor distributor and service provider located in Turin. The company mainly serves a wide range of local industrial companies in the Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta regions in Italy. Its range includes compressors, filters, and ancillary equipment. The business has become part of the Compressor Technique Service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/air-compressor-market-1638/inquiry-before-buying

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 32.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 38.9 Billion CAGR 3.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players AireTex Compressor, Atlas Copco, Bauer Group, Cook Compression, BelAire Compressors, General Electric, Ingersoll Rand PLC

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Reports from Vantage Library:

Metal Powder Market is valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 8.3 Billion by 2028.

Polyimide Films Market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2.5 Billion by 2028.

Lime Market was valued at USD 38.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 44.3 Billion by 2028.

Roofing Materials Market was valued USD 114.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 142.7 Billion by the year 2028.

Copper in Electric Vehicles Market volume stood at 758,000 Metric Tons in 2021 and is expected to reach a volume of 24,50,590 Metric Tons by the year 2028.

Top Companies in Air Compressor Market | Industry Major Players Research | Historic data, Market Size & Share, Revenue and Price Analysis.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Blog: