Incident IQ Releases Integration With LocknCharge

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built for school districts, released an integration with LocknCharge—a leading manufacturer of smart lockers that charge, secure, and manage mobile classroom technology such as laptops, tablets, iPads and Chromebooks. With this integration, technicians can easily assign LocknCharge Smart Locker bays for students, staff, and teachers to exchange and pick up mobile devices.

This integration between Incident IQ and LocknCharge helps schools easily distribute working devices to students and staff. When a user submits a help ticket for a lost or broken device, technicians can quickly assign a functioning device directly from the Incident IQ help ticket. Once the user has received the location of a LocknCharge FUYL Tower and a unique PIN code, they can easily retrieve their loaner device.

This integration not only streamlines device assignment workflows, but it also improves device visibility for IT teams. Every step of the process is logged within Incident IQ—providing K-12 IT teams with a detailed timeline of each step of a device swap. Furthermore, districts can utilize LocknCharge's secure lockers to dispense technology accessories, paperwork, and more.

"With more devices in the field than ever before, this integration is a great solution for reliably distributing devices to students and teachers," said Jorgen Von Tangen, VP of Apps & Integrations. "LocknCharge FUYL Towers offer secure access points to drop off and pick up new devices. Our mission at Incident IQ is to support teaching and learning, and having a working device is essential to that goal. This partnership between Incident IQ and LocknCharge keeps functional devices in students' hands and delivers detailed asset visibility for IT teams."

"Together, the integration between LocknCharge Smart Lockers and Incident IQ enables end-to-end device management by automating the physical distribution and collection of devices," said LocknCharge owner and CEO James Symons.

"Contactless self-service saves IT teams, educators, and students significant time every day by providing secure, 24/7/365 access to loaner devices. Given the importance of technology to learning, streamlining this process reduces device downtime to minutes ensuring students don't fall behind in class."

The LocknCharge integration for Incident IQ is available for districts using LocknCharge Smart Locker Solutions.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 49 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

About LocknCharge

LocknCharge is a software and hardware company that is revolutionizing the way organizations manage mobile devices and other physical assets. During their 20+ years of experience, listening to thousands of people worldwide, they've come to understand many of the challenges organizations face when managing relentless broken device exchanges, inefficient physical asset deployments, unsecured device storage, and unreliable mobile device charging. LocknCharge exists to help schools and businesses uncover a better way to ensure mobile devices are ready to go when needed, manage devices with less oversight, secure devices from theft and data breaches, and minimize device downtime.

