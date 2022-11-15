Community Foundation Boulder County honors Sheriff Joe Pelle with 2022 Stan Black Award

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County , the county’s trusted philanthropic partner for over 30 years, announced today that it will present Sheriff Joe Pelle with its 2022 Stan Black Award.

“This award is intended to honor someone who, like Stan, has given a lifetime of time, treasure and talent to the community. Stan was a ‘doer’ and passionately lived his life by the motto ‘service above self,’” said Eric Schoenborn of the Community Foundation. “Joe Pelle, our county’s longtime sheriff, has demonstrated his commitment to the Boulder County community time and again throughout his illustrious 43-year career in law enforcement, including volunteering and partnering with the Community Foundation on several programs. We cannot think of a more deserving honoree.”



The Stan Black Award is named for one of the founders of Community Foundation Boulder County. Black was an active participant in several causes, both in the Boulder area and overseas. This award is presented annually with the sponsorship of the law firm of Hutchinson, Black and Cook and the additional support of individual donors.



“It is humbling to receive this award, especially from the Community Foundation Boulder County, an organization we have leaned on time and time again,” said Sheriff Pelle. “The Foundation has supported this community through fires, floods, and a mass shooting. They are trusted stewards of donated funds and accomplish so much for our community. I am very proud to be given this very special recognition by this terrific organization. Thank you.”



Sheriff Pelle has been in law enforcement in Boulder County since 1980 and worked at both the Sheriff’s Office and the Boulder Police Department prior to being elected as Boulder County Sheriff in 2003. He will have served in that role for 20 years upon his retirement early next year. Pelle is a Colorado native who grew up in Boulder, graduating in 1977 from Fairview High School.

Former Stan Black Award honorees include the following:

Dr. Oakleigh Thorne, 1999

Doris Hass, 2005

Ted Manning, 2011

Marta Loachamin, 2018

Community Foundation Boulder County honors those who serve our community in myriad ways. To learn more, visit commfound.org .





Community Foundation Boulder County catalyzes the community, responds to immediate needs, and anticipates future challenges. Through informed decision-making, we inspire ideas, ignite action, and mobilize resources to improve the quality of life for all. Advancing inclusivity and providing leadership and on key issues, the foundation collaborates with community-minded individuals and organizations that want to make a difference, accomplishing more together than we do alone. Since its founding in 1991, the foundation has granted more than $100M.





