Comprise selects Tatiyana Brooks to lead award-winning cannabis and emerging markets practice

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise™, a full-service agency that delivers compelling and comprehensive communications services — including public relations, digital marketing, website development, content creation and more — today announced the appointment of veteran cannabis communications expert Tatiyana Brooks to head its cannabis and emerging markets practice.

“Entrepreneurs and leaders in cannabis and other emerging markets quickly find that they’re often forced to play by a completely different set of rules. We understand the need for these companies to execute comprehensive communications plans with a creative focus on their unique issues,” said Brooks. “At Comprise, we equip our clients in these rapidly growing sectors with the strategic tools and tactics to tell the complicated — and occasionally controversial — stories that maximize their potential. I am proud to lead this practice and help Comprise clients shape how information is exchanged and understood across some of the country’s fastest-growing industries.”



Advising startups in emerging markets, well-established multistate cannabis operators, industry investment firms and cannabis-adjacent organizations providing products and services across the supply chain, Brooks and the Comprise team leverage decades of combined experience in the “sin industries” (including beverage alcohol, cannabis, gaming and nightlife). The agency’s work in this area was recently honored by PR Daily for its communications expertise on Terrapin’s educational "explore responsibly" campaign. Comprise developed a series of educational collateral pieces that helped position Terrapin as a leader and educator in the cannabis industry during the national cannabis company’s recent expansion into new legal markets, ultimately reaching more than 3.8 billion online readers.



In addition to Terrapin, a national cannabis company with operations in Colorado and Pennsylvania, Comprise also works with Cliintel Capital, a venture capital firm providing funding and strategic consulting to growth-oriented companies in emerging vice sector markets, and several of its portfolio companies, including Bet Booth and The Clear; GetCannaFacts, a digital repository of peer-reviewed studies and educational information on cannabis; and Mammoth®, a line of scientifically driven plant growth solutions that harness the power of nature to increase yields and improve plant health while reducing the environmental impact. Since recreational cannabis was legalized in Colorado in 2012, Comprise has collaborated with numerous other manufacturers, retailers, CBD companies and cannabis-adjacent technology companies, underscoring the requirement to establish cannabis and emerging markets as an official practice area.



“While many agencies can help these companies communicate within a specific vertical, we can also help them gain traction in traditional general news outlets,” said Comprise President and CEO Doyle Albee. “As these industries continue to merge into the mainstream of the business landscape, a complete approach is critical.”



