AutoVitals Partners With Automotive Service Association to Enable Profitable Growth

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoVitals, a leading provider of SaaS solutions to automotive repair and maintenance shops, is excited to announce its partnership with Automotive Service Association (ASA). ASA, a trade group, represents independent automotive mechanical and collision repair shop members in the U.S. and is known to have the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry.

By recognizing AutoVitals as an industry partner, ASA member shops can leverage AutoVitals' easy-to-use cloud-based software solution to increase profitability and average repair order as well as customer retention and satisfaction. The solution includes digital vehicle inspections (DVI) to drive up average repair order, workflow software to improve shop efficiency, and CRM and website management to increase car count.

"ASA is proud to partner with AutoVitals," said Mary Steele, Director of Vendor Relations. "We share a commitment to maximizing the standard of service and work provided to motorists and their vehicles. The AutoVitals technology solution perfectly complements our members' existing shop management solution by driving profitable growth."

"For over 70 years, ASA has provided excellent representation of our industry and highly effective education for our shops," said Chris Evans, Director of Business Development & Partners at AutoVitals. "We are excited to be a part of the ASA family and look forward to helping shop owners take their business to the next level by enabling them to implement the high industry standards for which ASA has set for our industry."

About AutoVitals: AutoVitals is the leading provider of integrated software solutions for managing automotive shop workflow, internet marketing, and motorist engagement. The company's solutions automate every touchpoint of the vehicle repair transaction with motorists and enable efficient shop management. AutoVitals' platform includes digital inspections, automated service reminders, consumer engagement, repair status updates, POS integration, educational videos, sales-to-technician communication, and real-time integration to repair data/POS. Learn more at www.autovitals.com.

About ASA: ASA is the only not-for-profit trade association of its kind exclusively dedicated to and governed by independent service and repair professionals. ASA also provides national and international leadership in automotive service and repair by identifying the qualities and standards for good business practices and quality education.

